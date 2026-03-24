Giants to Add Bowen Byram to Wall of Honour Next Season

Published on March 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release









Defenceman Bowen Byram with the Vancouver Giants

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton) Defenceman Bowen Byram with the Vancouver Giants(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton)

LANGLEY, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants are excited to announce that former defenceman Bowen Byram will be added to the Giants Wall of Honour next season at a date to be determined.

Drafted with the third overall pick in the 2016 WHL Prospects Draft, Byram went on to play parts of four seasons with the Giants from 2016-20, helping them reach Game 7 of the 2019 WHL Championship Series. He was not only one of the most productive Giants defencemen of all-time, but also one of the most entertaining.

"I want to give a sincere thank you to the entire Giants organization and Ron Toigo and everyone involved for the induction into the Wall of Honour," Byram said. "It's something I'm super excited about. I'm definitely honoured to be part of that group of people. My time with the Giants was unbelievable. It helped me grow as a player and a person so much. So many great memories. Some of the best experiences in my life were made playing for the Giants. I'm just truly honoured."

Byram ranks fourth amongst Giants defencemen in career points (150), third in points-per-game (0.80), third in goals (46) and fourth in assists (104). His 71 points in the 2018-19 regular season (26G-45A) are the second-most recorded by a Giants defenceman in a single season in franchise history, while his 26 points (8G-18A) during the 2019 WHL playoffs are the most recorded by a Giants d-man in a single playoff run.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Bowen Byram join the Vancouver Giants Wall of Honour," Giants Majority Owner and Governor Ron Toigo said. "Bo made an incredible impact on our organization during his time in Vancouver, leading with passion, an incredible skillset and determination every single day. The 2019 WHL Playoff run with Bo at the forefront will never be forgotten. The Giants are forever grateful for the leadership and pride Bo brought to our team and our community."

Byram won the CHL Top Draft Prospect Award in 2018-19 and was later selected by the Colorado Avalanche with the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. The Cranbrook, B.C. native won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022 at just 21 years of age.

The 24-year-old currently suits up for the Buffalo Sabres, having recently surpassed the 300-game mark and 100-assist milestone in the NHL. He is closing in on 150 career NHL points.

Internationally, Byram won a Gold Medal with Canada at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, a Gold Medal with Canada at the 2019 World Junior Championship and a Silver Medal at the 2020 WJC.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.