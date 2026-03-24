Winterhawks Announce Roster Updates

Published on March 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today the recalling of goaltender Blake Clark and forward Jordin St. Louis ahead of the 2026 WHL Playoffs.

Clark, of Dallas, Texas, rejoins the Winterhawks after a successful tenure with Cloverdale HC of the PIJHL. In nine games played, he backstopped Cloverdale to a 4-3 record with a 4.12 goals against average and a 0.889 save percentage - he also delivered one shutout. Clark previously played in five regular season games for Portland this season, producing a 2-2 record in that span.

St. Louis, a native of Airdrie, Alberta, comes back to the Rose City after a season with the Olds Grizzlys in the AJHL. In 50 games played, St. Louis has tallied 19 goals and 24 assists for 43 points. The 2009-born forward has already skated in two games this year for the Winterhawks.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2026

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