Game Day Hub: Round 1, Game 1 at Everett

Published on March 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Winterhawks open the 2026 Western Hockey League Playoffs on the road with back-to-back games against the Everett Silvertips on Friday at 7:05 p.m. and Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

Puck Drop: 7:05 p.m. PST

Venue: Angel of the Winds Arena - Everett, WA.

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

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FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

The Winterhawks struck just 25 seconds in, as Jordan Duguay set up Ryan Miller for the opener, before Ben Miller made it 2-0 early. Seattle responded with a late first-period goal, then traded chances in the second as Ryan Miller added his second, but the Thunderbirds rallied to tie it heading into the third.

Cameron Schmidt completed a hat trick to give Seattle the lead, but Duguay found Max Pšenička late with the extra attacker to force overtime. Coster Dunn sealed it 1:46 into OT for the Thunderbirds.

Eyeing Everett

The Winterhawks defeated the reigning Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy champions Silvertips in seven games during the second round of the 2025 WHL Playoffs. Portland won games five and seven in Everett to clinch the series. Winterhawks netminder Ondřej Štěbeták made 40 saves in the deciding game to send the Hawks onto the Western Conference Finals.

The Silvertips finished the regular season having won 12 of their last 13 games, helping secure a 57-8-2-1 record, 117 points, and their third WHL regular season title. Everett also topped the CHL power rankings for nine weeks this season, including the last seven.

Everett is led by a potent core of talent. Matias Vanhanen leads the Tips with 87 points behind 21 goals and 66 assists. Carter Bear is second on the team in points with 77, but his 36 goals lead the team, supplemented with 41 assists. Finish forward Julius Miettinen (35-41-76), blueliner Landon DuPont (18-55-73), and Anaheim Ducks draft pick Tarin Smith (16-55-71) all finished the year north of 70 points.

In the crease, the Silvertips are backstopped by two 19-year-old netminders - Anders Miller and Raiden LeGall. Miller has played in 36 games this season, working up to a 2.30 GAA, a 0.914 save percentage, and a 31-5-0-0 record. LeGall has played in 37 games, posting a 2.80 GAA, 0.892 SV%, and a 27-4-2-1 record.

On Friday, the Winterhawks begin the hunt for another WHL title against the Everett Silvertips.

Winterhawks Enter 15th Straight WHL Playoffs

The Portland Winterhawks officially clinched a berth in the 2026 Western Hockey League Playoffs on Saturday night, extending their streak to 15 consecutive postseason appearances. This is the fifth-longest active run in the 61-team Canadian Hockey League. Twelve players will make their WHL Playoff debuts, but a robust core of veterans will lead the crew into another enthralling chapter of Winterhawks playoff history.

Entering as the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, Portland will face the top-seeded Everett Silvertips in the opening round. It marks the fourth straight postseason meeting between the U.S. Division rivals, with the Winterhawks winning each of the previous three series.

Portland will host Game 3, presented by Werner, as well as Game 4, and Game 6 if necessary.

The Winterhawks now begin their pursuit of a fourth Ed Chynoweth Cup, last captured in 2013. In their 50-year history, the club has also reached the Championship Series five times and claimed the Memorial Cup in 1983 and 1998.

All home and away playoff games will be streamed live for free on Victory+.

Leading the Way

Vegas Golden Knights signed prospect Alex Weiermair, led the Winterhawks in scoring this season with 37 goals, 56 assists, and 93 points, which was fifth best across all skaters in the Western Hockey League.

Ryan Miller, the Winterhawks captain and a selection of the Pittsburgh Penguins, scored 30 goals in his 18-year-old season and set a new career high in points with 75.

Goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták from Jihlava, Czechia, appeared in a career-high 48 games during the 2025-26 campaign, posting a 3.40 goals-against average and a 0.897 save percentage. He held a record of 23-19-5-1 and earned his first career shutout in January.

Grains of Wrath Watch Party

Hawks fans, we're excited to host a playoff game one viewing party at Grains of Wrath Brewery and Restaurant (230 NE 5th Avenue, Camas, WA)! Come out, enjoy great food and drinks, and catch all the action while joining in on the "T.N.T." chant with fellow fans.

Don't miss the event tonight at 7:00 p.m. and be sure to arrive early as seating will fill up fast!

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2026 WHL post-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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