Tempers Flare, Goals Pour in as Cougars Claim Game 1
Published on March 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Playoff hockey returned to the CN Centre in emphatic fashion Friday night as the Prince George Cougars opened their post-season with a 6-3 victory over the Spokane Chiefs.
In a game filled with intensity - and more than 60 minutes in penalties - the Cougars used a dominant special teams performance and a massive second period to seize control of Game 1.
Brock Souch led the offence with two goals, while Arsenii Anisimov, Aiden Foster, Terik Parascak, and Bauer Dumanski each added singles. Josh Ravensbergen made 19 saves on 22 shots to earn the win.
Prince George's power play proved decisive, finishing 3-for-5, while Spokane went 1-for-3 with the man advantage. The Cougars did lose defenceman Carson Carels in the first period after a heavy hit. "Our execution was a little clunky in the first period, but our power play got us back into it," said GM and Head Coach Mark Lamb. "That was a playoff game. It was hard, it was physical, and in the last two periods we really took control."
The game opened at a frantic pace. Aiden Foster buried his first of the post-season just 51 seconds in, but Spokane responded 29 seconds later as Assanali Sarkenov tied the game at 1:20.
Moments later, Foster dropped the gloves with Owen Schoettler at the 2:56 mark, igniting the 5,400+ fans in attendance.
Spokane grabbed momentum late in the period with goals from Owen Martin (PP) at 8:06 and Sam Oremba at 16:48 to take a 3-1 lead into the intermission. Late in the frame, Brody Gillespie was assessed a four-minute boarding penalty after a hit on Carson Carels that ended the defenceman's night.
The second period belonged entirely to Prince George.
The Cougars outshot Spokane 22-3 and began their comeback early. Arsenii Anisimov made it 3-2 on the power play at 2:17. Later in the period, Spokane's Assanali Sarkenov received a game misconduct for a hit to the head on Tyorne Sobry, giving Prince George a five-minute power play.
Terik Parascak capitalized at 13:31, tapping home his first of the playoffs to tie the game at three through 40 minutes.
Prince George carried that momentum into the third.
Just 1:26 in, Brock Souch wired home a power-play marker to give the Cougars their first lead since the opening minute. Souch struck again at 11:41 to make it 5-3 before Bauer Dumanski sealed the game with a point shot that beat Carter Esler, extending the lead to 6-3.
The two teams meet again Saturday night for Game 2 at 6:00 PM at the CN Centre. Tickets are available now.
Western Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026
- Tempers Flare, Goals Pour in as Cougars Claim Game 1 - Prince George Cougars
- Wheat Kings Fall in Triple OT Heartbreaker in Game One - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Vees Take 1-0 Series Lead with OT Victory - Penticton Vees
- Rockets Beat Blazers, 3-1, in Game One - Kelowna Rockets
- Winterhawks Drop Game 1 to Silvertips - Portland Winterhawks
- Tigers Surge Past Pats in Game 1, Take Early Series Lead - Regina Pats
- Special Teams Play Big Part in Game One as Oil Kings Fall to Blades - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Tigers Beat Pats, 6-2, to Take Early Series Lead - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Silvertips Draw Portland Winterhawks in First Round of WHL Playoffs - Everett Silvertips
- Game 1, Round 1 Preview: Vees vs Thunderbirds - Penticton Vees
- Game Preview: Round 1 - Game 1 vs Pats - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Vancouver Giants to Select 2nd & 4th Overall in 2026 WHL Prospects Draft - Vancouver Giants
- Americans Sign Forward Ryan Sadovia to Scholarship and Development Agreement - Tri-City Americans
- Chiefs Open Round 1 of 2026 WHL Playoffs on Road vs Cougars Friday Night - Spokane Chiefs
- Ness Focused for Strong Offseason Ahead of Senior WHL Season - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Oil Kings and Blades Meet in Game One of 2026 Playoffs - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Day Hub: Round 1, Game 1 at Everett - Portland Winterhawks
- Game Preview: Round 1, Game 1 vs. SPO - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Prince George Cougars Stories
- Tempers Flare, Goals Pour in as Cougars Claim Game 1
- Game Preview: Round 1, Game 1 vs. SPO
- Series Preview: (6) Spokane Chiefs vs (3) Prince George Cougars
- Cougars and Chiefs Set to Face-Off in First Round of 2026 WHL Playoffs
- Cougars to Play Spokane Chiefs in Round One of WHL Playoffs