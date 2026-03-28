Special Teams Play Big Part in Game One as Oil Kings Fall to Blades

Published on March 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - Game one of the WHL Playoff series between the Edmonton Oil Kings and Saskatoon Blades was a penalty filled affair that saw the Oil Kings fall 3-2.

A total of 50 penalty minutes were handed out in the game, and 11 total powerplays. There were also a number of instances of 4-on-4 hockey, and 4-on-3 hockey at times.

In the first, a penalty shot for Hunter Laing gave the Blades the first lead of the series with the Oil Kings fans not pleased about the call. It stayed that way for the first where the Oil Kings outshot the Blades 9-8 but were unable to score.

In the second, it was a pair of powerplay goals where Kayden Stroeder tied the game for Edmonton five minutes in, while about three minutes later, the Blades restored their lead off the stick of Tyler Parr to lead 2-1 after two.

Saskatoon would extend the lead to 3-1, about six minutes into the frame with Hayden Harsanyi's first of the playoffs. Edmonton found a way back thought with a shorthanded goal from Landon Hanson to make it 3-2, and the Oil Kings continued to press in the waning moments of the hockey game, but were unable to get the equalizer.

Edmonton was 1-for-5 on the powerplay and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill. The Oil Kings were outshot 30-21 in the game as well.

Game two of the series goes on Sunday afternoon at Rogers Place, 2 p.m. puck drop.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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