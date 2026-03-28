Tigers Beat Pats, 6-2, to Take Early Series Lead

Published on March 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers started their journey to a second consecutive Ed Chynoweth cup against the Regina Pats on Friday, March 27 in Co-op Place.

The rough stuff started almost immediately as both teams came ready for some playoff hockey. Scrums after the whistle, both teams finishing their checks, Co-op Place was loving the energy of playoff hockey.

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll set off Co-op Place with the first goal of the 2026 WHL Playoffs at 9:45 in the first period. Liam Ruck sent a centering pass from the half wall and Gordon-Carroll fired a one-timer from one knee in the high slot for his first of the playoffs.

Regina took a while to respond with the tying goal coming at 19:17 from Mathis Paul.

Both teams played even through the first 20 minutes with Medicine Hat edging out Regina in the shots department, 7-6.

While Regina got the second period scoring started early with a goal from Jace Egland at 1:58, the second period was orange and black the rest of the way through.

Jonas Woo scored a second period hat trick with three goals in 15:27 of play. His first came at 3:23 to tie the game 2-2. Woo sent a rocket of a slap shot from the point through traffic out front for his first of the playoffs.

Woo collected a rebound from Liam Ruck for the eventual game winner and his second goal in a row at 6:29.

Before Woo could finish the hat trick, his defensive partner Bryce Pickford had to get in on the scoring action and tallied his first of the playoffs at 8:55 on the power play. Andrew Basha sent a seeing eye pass through the slot to Pickford in the other circle who one-timed the puck into the net to make it 4-2 Tigers.

To cap off the third period, Woo sent the caps off of Tigers fans in Co-op Place as he scored his third of the period to complete the hat trick at 18:50. Just after the end of a Tigers power play, Woo picked up a rebound from a Veeti Väisänen point shot to make it 5-2 Tigers.

The Tigers outshot the Pats 13-6 in an incredible offensive showing in the second period.

The Pats had a great third period in response, but failed to get on the scoresheet to try and close the gap.

Yaroslav Bryzgalov's first career playoff goal at 14:20 served as the final nail in the coffin for a 6-2 Tigers win as they took a 1-0 series lead.

Special Teams:

PP: 1/4 - 25.0%

PK: 5/5 - 100.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Jonas Woo (3G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Yaroslav Bryzgalov (1G, 2A) - Medicine Hat

Liam Ruck (2A) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Josh Van Mulligen

The Tigers will return to Co-op Place on Saturday, March 28th for game two of their first round matchup with the Pats.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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