Americans Sign Forward Ryan Sadovia to Scholarship and Development Agreement
Published on March 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Kennewick, WA. - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory today announced the team has signed 2009-born forward Ryan Sadovia to a Scholarship and Development Agreement. Originally drafted by the Edmonton Oil Kings in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, Sadovia was dropped from Edmonton's protected list and added by the Americans on January 2.
"Ryan had a great season with RHA Kelowna's U18 team this season and then joined the Americans for our final two games," said Tory. "We welcome Ryan and his family to our team."
Sadovia, from Kelowna, British Columbia, spent the 2025-26 season playing at home with Kelowna's Rink Hockey Academy U18 program. Playing in 29 games Sadovia recorded 33 points (14-19-33) during the regular season before adding seven points (3-4-7) in six playoff games, helping RHA Kelowna win the CSSHL U18 Championship.
He also had a strong showing at the Circle K Classic, posting 10 points (3-7-10) in six games.
Sadovia joined the Americans for the final week of the regular season, making his WHL debut March 20 against the Portland Winterhawks and making an excellent first impression, generating multiple high-quality scoring chances throughout the game.
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