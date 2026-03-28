Rockets Beat Blazers, 3-1, in Game One

Published on March 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets on game night

(Kelowna Rockets) Kelowna Rockets on game night(Kelowna Rockets)

Goaltender Harrison Boettiger was the shining star for the Rockets in his postseason debut, turning aside 16 of 17 shots to earn his first career playoff victory. Vojtech Cihar scored twice in his playoff debut, while Tij Iginla recorded a goal and an assist, including the game-winner. With the win, the Rockets take a 1-0 series lead.

GAME SUMMARY

The opening period featured fast-paced play but limited scoring chances, as both teams settled in early. It was largely a dump-and-chase style of play, with each side recording five shots in a scoreless first period.

Kelowna began to take control in the second period and capitalized on its lone powerplay opportunity. Vojtech Cihar (1) opened the scoring at 10:15, finishing a backdoor setup from Tij Iginla, with Shane Smith picking up the secondary assist. The goal gave the Rockets a 1-0 lead after forty minutes.

The Rockets continued to push in the third period. Tij Iginla (1) doubled the lead at 10:18, finishing a 3-on-2 rush with a shot blocker-side. Rowan Guest and Ty Halaburda were credited with the assists.

Cihar added an empty-net goal at 18:33 to seal the win, with Halaburda and Parker Alcos picking up assists. Kamloops spoiled the shutout late, scoring at 19:55 to make it a 3-1 final.

Boettiger was steady throughout, stopping 16 of 17 shots, while Kelowna's defensive structure limited Kamloops to just 17 shots on the night.

Kelowna outshot Kamloops 29-17 and went 1-for-1 on the power play, while holding the Blazers scoreless on their lone opportunity.

The Rockets take a 1-0 series lead and will look to build on their momentum as the series continues. Captain Carson Wetsch will make his return to the lineup for game two, as he served his one-game suspension.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna 29 | Kamloops 17

Power Play: Kelowna 1/1 | Kamloops 0/1

Faceoffs: Kelowna 36 | Kamloops 20

UP NEXT

Game 2 will take place tomorrow, Saturday, March 28 at 6:05 PM PST. Tickets are available now at selectyourtickets.com. The series will then shift to Kamloops for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday, March 31 and Wednesday, April 1. Both games are scheduled for 7:00 PM PST and will be available for free on Victory+ and 104.7 The Lizard.

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Western Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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