Vees Take 1-0 Series Lead with OT Victory

Published on March 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees used Charlie Michaud's first WHL goal to slip past the Seattle Thunderbirds 3-2 in overtime in Game 1 of the WHL playoffs at the SOEC.

The second-seed Vees opened the scoring on Friday night on the powerplay as Brady Birnie wrapped a puck past Marek Sklenicka to make it 1-0.

Noah Kosick evened it 1-1 heading into the first intermission.

The Vees would re-gain the lead in the second with Ryden Evers springing Jacob Kvasnicka on a breakaway, who finished it off on the backhand, to make the score 2-1.

The Thunderbirds would battle back again, jamming the puck past Vees goaltender AJ Reyelts to make the score 2-2 after 40 minutes.

There was no scoring in the third sending Game 1 to overtime.

The Vees were able to kill an OT penalty and then off a scramble Ethan Weber found Charlie Michaud at the top of the dots and he rifled home the puck for his first WHl goal and giving the Vees a 3-2 overtime victory.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 45

Thunderbirds- 27

Scoring:

Vees- Brady Birnie, Jacob Kvasnicka, Charlie Michaud

Thunderbirds- Noah Kosick, Antonio Martorana

Power Plays:

Vees- 1/4

Thunderbirds- 0/4

Goaltending:

Vees- AJ Reyelts - 25/27

Thunderbirds- Marek Sklenicka - 42/45

Up Next: The Vees and Thunderbirds are right back at it Saturday for Game 2 at the SOEC. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00PM.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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