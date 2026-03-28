Winterhawks Drop Game 1 to Silvertips
Published on March 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Nathan Free scored the lone goal for the Winterhawks in loss to Everett.
Round 1 Game 1: Portland (1) vs. Everett (8)
SOG: POR (25) - EVT (60)
PP: POR (1/3) - EVT (2/4)
Saves: Stěběták (34) Chase (18) - Miller (24)
SCORING:
EVT - Brek Liske (1) from Luke Vlooswyk and Carter Bear
EVT - Mattias Uyeda (1) from Nolan Chastko
EVT - Zackary Shantz (1) from Rylan Gould and Luke Vlooswyk
EVT - Julius Miettinen (1) from Carter Bear and Landon DuPont (power play)
POR - Nathan Free (1) from Alex Weiermair and Jordan Duguay (power play)
EVT - Lukas Kaplan (1) from Zackary Shantz and Tarin Smith
EVT - Julius Miettinen (2) from Carter Bear
EVT - Matias Vanhanen (1) from Julius Miettinen and Landon DuPont (power play)
EVT - Hunter Rudolph (1) from Luke Vlooswyk and Mattias Uyeda
GAME SUMMARY:
The Silvertips came out flying in front of a rowdy home crowd, scoring three times in the first and adding a power-play goal early in the second to build a 4-0 lead.
The Winterhawks got on the board with the man advantage, as Alex Weiermair set up Nathan Free alone in front for the finish. Everett responded with three unanswered goals to secure an 8-1 win in Game 1 of the Western Hockey League Playoffs.
UP NEXT:
The Winterhawks face the Silvertips in a rematch at the Angel of the Winds Arena for game two of the 2026 WHL Playoffs tomorrow night at 6:05 p.m.
Reminder, you can watch all Portland Winterhawks games on Victory+ for free all season long! Click here to visit the Winterhawks hub or download the Victory+ app on your smartphone or connected device.
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