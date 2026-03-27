Game Preview: Round 1 - Game 1 vs Pats

Published on March 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers and Regina Pats faced off four times during the regular season. Medicine Hat swept the series with four wins. Liam Ruck (7G, 5A) led the team with 12 points in the series.

2025-26 Season Series:

Regina 0 @ Medicine Hat 6 (Mar 10 2026) Medicine Hat 4 @ Regina 3 (Nov 14 2025)

Medicine Hat 11 @ Regina 2 (Mar 3 2026) Regina 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Sep 20 2025)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Regina

50-10-5-3 25-34-7-2

Central - 1st East Div. - 4th

East - 2nd East Conf. - 7th

League - 3rd League - 16th

Home - 28-3-2-1 Home - 15-13-4-2

Away - 22-7-3-2 Away - 10-21-3-0

Round 1 Schedule:

Game 1 - Regina @ Medicine Hat - Friday, March 27 (7:00pm MT)

Game 2 - Regina @ Medicine Hat - Saturday, March 28 (7:00pm MT)

Game 3 - Medicine Hat @ Regina - Tuesday, March 31 (7:00pm ST)

Game 4 - Medicine Hat @ Regina - Wednesday, April 1 (7:00pm ST)

Game 5 - Regina @ Medicine Hat - Saturday, April 4 (7:00pm MT)*

Game 6 - Medicine Hat @ Regina - Sunday, April 5 (6:00pm ST)*

Game 7 - Regina @ Medicine Hat - Tuesday, April 7 (7:00pm MT)*

*If necessary

Special Teams:

Medicine Hat Regina

Power Play: 32.2% (1st) Power Play: 24.9% (8th)

Penalty Kill: 78.6% (11th) Penalty Kill: 72.8% (18th)

Previous Game: The Tigers wrapped up their regular season with an 8-3 win over the Red Deer Rebels on Saturday, March 21st in Co-op Place. Liam Ruck (1G, 3A) and Markus Ruck (1G, 3A) led the team with four points each. Andrew Basha tallied a pair of goals, while Dayton Reschny, Kade Stengrim, Veeti Väisänen, Noah Davidson, and the Rucks each tallied one. Jordan Switzer played great in net, stopping 25 of 28 shots faced.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Markus Ruck (108) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.85)

Goals - Liam Ruck & Bryce Pickford (45) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.889)

Assists - Markus Ruck (87) Wins - Jordan Switzer (30)

PIMs - Cam Parr (102) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer & Carter Casey (2)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+63)

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Markus Ruck - 108 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 104 (2nd)

Jonas Woo - 86 (T-10th)

Goals Bryce Pickford - 45 (T-2nd)

Liam Ruck - 45 (T-2nd)

Assists Markus Ruck - 87 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 59 (5th)

Jonas Woo - 57 (6th)

Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 19 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 16 (T-3rd)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 38 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 23 (T-7th)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 4 (T-1st)

Liam Ruck - 3 (T-8th)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 11 (T-1st)

Liam Ruck - 10 (T-3rd)

Insurance Goals Liam Ruck - 6 (T-3rd)

Bryce Pickford - 5 (T-8th)

Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 102 (T-9th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +63 (2nd)

Bryce Pickford - +55 (7th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 30 (3rd)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Markus Ruck 5 Game Point Streak - 14 Points

Kade Stengrim 5 Game Point Streak - 9 Points

Carter Cunningham 4 Game Point Streak - 7 Points

Liam Ruck 3 Game Point Streak - 7 Points

Bryce Pickford 3 Game Point Streak - 4 Points

Riley Steen 3 Game Point Streak - 4 Points

Kade Stengrim 4 Game Goal Streak - 7 Goals

Liam Ruck 3 Game Goal Streak - 4 Goals

Andrew Basha 2 Game Goal Streak - 3 Goals

Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 2 Goaltenders

2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha

U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey

British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Yukon (1) Luke Cozens

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Skaters):

Ranking Player

#26 Liam Ruck

#31 Markus Ruck

#99 Yaroslav Bryzgalov

#188 Riley Steen

#215 Kadon McCann

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Goaltenders):

Ranking Player

#12 Carter Casey

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

VS Red Deer Rebels 8-3 W VS Regina Pats - Saturday, March 28 7:00pm MT

@ Red Deer Rebels 9-3 W @ Regina Pats - Tuesday, March 31 7:00pm ST

VS Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-5 OTW @ Regina Pats - Wednesday, April 1 7:00pm ST

@ Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-3 W *VS Regina Pats - Saturday, April 4 7:00pm MT

VS Regina Pats 6-0 W *@ Regina Pats - Sunday, April 5 6:00pm ST







Western Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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