Ness Focused for Strong Offseason Ahead of Senior WHL Season
Published on March 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
MOOSE JAW, Sask. - Although the season ended sooner than the Warriors would have liked, Captain Brady Ness still had a career year - both in points and in his growth as a leader.
"Brady leads from the front in terms of his approach to each and every day," said Head Coach Mark O'Leary. "He influences teammates by doing the right thing in the right way always."
Ness took over the reins as captain in December after the organization announced that Lynden Lakovic's season had ended due to an injury that required surgery.
"Brady is the definition of a leader," said former Captain Lynden Lakovic. "He's the hardest worker every day. What the fans don't see is that he's in the gym first every day, he's on the ice first every day."
Ness earned his 'A' back in February 2025 when Lynden Lakovic was named Captain, and since then, he's been a pillar of the Warriors' leadership group.
"Every day I want to be the best leader I can be. It's such an honour [to captain this group]," said Ness. "[There will be] a lot of reflecting here in the next couple of weeks just on everything I can do [to be better next year]."
Ness' first goal of the season came on December 5, an end-to-end masterpiece against the Medicine Hat Tigers. Ness added two more goals for a career-high three goals and 14 points, more than triple his previous career high.
"I know I'm not the offensive defenseman, so that's not my main priority," said Ness. "I'm more worried about playing hard, being a hard player to play against, and being a good leader; that's my main priority, if points come, points come."
Although the loss is still fresh, Ness notes that he is proud of the group for putting together a run to the playoffs and battling through adversity all season long.
"We worked as hard as we could," said Ness. "There are areas to improve next year, so we'll look at that over the summer."
Season ticket details for the 2026-2027 season are coming soon.
Western Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026
- Game 1, Round 1 Preview: Vees vs Thunderbirds - Penticton Vees
- Game Preview: Round 1 - Game 1 vs Pats - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Vancouver Giants to Select 2nd & 4th Overall in 2026 WHL Prospects Draft - Vancouver Giants
- Americans Sign Forward Ryan Sadovia to Scholarship and Development Agreement - Tri-City Americans
- Chiefs Open Round 1 of 2026 WHL Playoffs on Road vs Cougars Friday Night - Spokane Chiefs
- Ness Focused for Strong Offseason Ahead of Senior WHL Season - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Oil Kings and Blades Meet in Game One of 2026 Playoffs - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Day Hub: Round 1, Game 1 at Everett - Portland Winterhawks
- Game Preview: Round 1, Game 1 vs. SPO - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Moose Jaw Warriors Stories
- Ness Focused for Strong Offseason Ahead of Senior WHL Season
- Head Coach Mark O'Leary and General Manager Jason Ripplinger Share Thoughts on the Season
- Warriors' Season Ends with Disappointing Loss to Broncos
- Warriors' Playoff Chase Comes Down to Final Game
- Warriors Start Final Regular Season Weekend with Win over Broncos