Ness Focused for Strong Offseason Ahead of Senior WHL Season

Published on March 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - Although the season ended sooner than the Warriors would have liked, Captain Brady Ness still had a career year - both in points and in his growth as a leader.

"Brady leads from the front in terms of his approach to each and every day," said Head Coach Mark O'Leary. "He influences teammates by doing the right thing in the right way always."

Ness took over the reins as captain in December after the organization announced that Lynden Lakovic's season had ended due to an injury that required surgery.

"Brady is the definition of a leader," said former Captain Lynden Lakovic. "He's the hardest worker every day. What the fans don't see is that he's in the gym first every day, he's on the ice first every day."

Ness earned his 'A' back in February 2025 when Lynden Lakovic was named Captain, and since then, he's been a pillar of the Warriors' leadership group.

"Every day I want to be the best leader I can be. It's such an honour [to captain this group]," said Ness. "[There will be] a lot of reflecting here in the next couple of weeks just on everything I can do [to be better next year]."

Ness' first goal of the season came on December 5, an end-to-end masterpiece against the Medicine Hat Tigers. Ness added two more goals for a career-high three goals and 14 points, more than triple his previous career high.

"I know I'm not the offensive defenseman, so that's not my main priority," said Ness. "I'm more worried about playing hard, being a hard player to play against, and being a good leader; that's my main priority, if points come, points come."

Although the loss is still fresh, Ness notes that he is proud of the group for putting together a run to the playoffs and battling through adversity all season long.

"We worked as hard as we could," said Ness. "There are areas to improve next year, so we'll look at that over the summer."

Season ticket details for the 2026-2027 season are coming soon.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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