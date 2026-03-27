Silvertips Draw Portland Winterhawks in First Round of WHL Playoffs
Published on March 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The first-seed Everett Silvertips have drawn the Portland Winterhawks in the first round of the WHL Playoffs! Here's what to know:
2026 WHL PLAYOFFS SERIES SCHEDULE
Game Visitor Home Day Date Time
1 Portland @ Everett Friday March 27 7:05 p.m PT
2 Portland @ Everett Saturday March 28 6:05 p.m. PT
3 Everett @ Portland Tuesday March 31 7 p.m. PT
4 Everett @ Portland Wednesday April 1 7 p.m. PT
5* Portland @ Everett Friday April 3 7:05 p.m. PT
6* Everett @ Portland Saturday April 4 6 p.m. PT
7* Portland @ Everett Tuesday April 7 7:05 p.m. PT
* = if necessary
STAT PACK (Per WHL)
(8) Portland Winterhawks (1) Everett Silvertips
Record 30-30-7-1 57-8-2-1
Leading Scorers Alex Weiermair (37G-56A, 93 pts)Ryan Miller (30G-46A, 76 pts)
Jordan Duguay (22G-43A, 65 pts) Matias Vanhanen (21G-66A, 87 pts)Carter Bear (36G-41A, 77 pts)
Julius Miettinen (35G-41A, 76 pts)
Leading Goaltender Ondrej Stebetak (23-19-5-1, 3.40 GAA, .897 save percentage, one shutout) Anders Miller (31-5-0-0, 2.30 GAA, .914 save percentage, four shutouts)
Powerplay 20.4% (16th) 302% (4th)
Penalty Kill 73% (17th) 80.2% (4th)
2025-26 Regular Season Series: Everett leads 3-1-1-1
September 28, 2025- Portland 3, Everett 2 (OT)
November 15, 2025- Portland 7, Everett 6 (SO)
December 31, 2025- Everett 2, Portland 5
March 6, 2026- Portland 2, Everett 5
March 7, 2026- Everett 4, Portland 2
March 15, 2026- Everett 8, Portland 5
Streaming/Broadcast: All games will be featured FREE on Victory+ and on KRKO 1380 AM & 95.3 FM.
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