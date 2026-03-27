Silvertips Draw Portland Winterhawks in First Round of WHL Playoffs

Published on March 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The first-seed Everett Silvertips have drawn the Portland Winterhawks in the first round of the WHL Playoffs! Here's what to know:

2026 WHL PLAYOFFS SERIES SCHEDULE

Game Visitor Home Day Date Time

1 Portland @ Everett Friday March 27 7:05 p.m PT

2 Portland @ Everett Saturday March 28 6:05 p.m. PT

3 Everett @ Portland Tuesday March 31 7 p.m. PT

4 Everett @ Portland Wednesday April 1 7 p.m. PT

5* Portland @ Everett Friday April 3 7:05 p.m. PT

6* Everett @ Portland Saturday April 4 6 p.m. PT

7* Portland @ Everett Tuesday April 7 7:05 p.m. PT

* = if necessary

STAT PACK (Per WHL)

(8) Portland Winterhawks (1) Everett Silvertips

Record 30-30-7-1 57-8-2-1

Leading Scorers Alex Weiermair (37G-56A, 93 pts)Ryan Miller (30G-46A, 76 pts)

Jordan Duguay (22G-43A, 65 pts) Matias Vanhanen (21G-66A, 87 pts)Carter Bear (36G-41A, 77 pts)

Julius Miettinen (35G-41A, 76 pts)

Leading Goaltender Ondrej Stebetak (23-19-5-1, 3.40 GAA, .897 save percentage, one shutout) Anders Miller (31-5-0-0, 2.30 GAA, .914 save percentage, four shutouts)

Powerplay 20.4% (16th) 302% (4th)

Penalty Kill 73% (17th) 80.2% (4th)

2025-26 Regular Season Series: Everett leads 3-1-1-1

September 28, 2025- Portland 3, Everett 2 (OT)

November 15, 2025- Portland 7, Everett 6 (SO)

December 31, 2025- Everett 2, Portland 5

March 6, 2026- Portland 2, Everett 5

March 7, 2026- Everett 4, Portland 2

March 15, 2026- Everett 8, Portland 5

Streaming/Broadcast: All games will be featured FREE on Victory+ and on KRKO 1380 AM & 95.3 FM.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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