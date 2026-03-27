Chiefs Open Round 1 of 2026 WHL Playoffs on Road vs Cougars Friday Night

Published on March 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Prince George, B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs kick off Round One of the 2026 WHL Playoffs on the road as they take on the Prince George Cougars Friday night. Spokane, who finished the regular season with a 36-30-2-0 record and 74 points, will be the sixth seed in the Western Conference. Prince George is the third seed in the Western Conference. It will mark the sixth time the two franchises have met in the post-season, the last being the 2024 playoffs. Spokane has won three of the previous five match-ups, including the 2000 Western Conference Championship in five games. The Chiefs won a best-of-nine series 5-3 against the then Victoria Cougars in 1988, the franchise's first ever playoff series win.

TIME: 7:00 p.m.

LOCATION: CN Centre

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







Western Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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