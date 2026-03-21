Game Preview: Vees at Rockets

Published on March 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees wrap up their regular season with the back half of a home-and-home in Kelowna against the Rockets. Puck drop is 6:00PM.

Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees (43-14-6-4) used strong goaltending and a huge double-minor penalty kill to start the third period to guide themselves to a 2-1 victory over the Rockets last night in Penticton. Ryden Evers (35) and Brittan Alstead (21) were the goal scorers for the Vees in the win while AJ Reyelts stopped 26/27 shots he faced.

The Rockets enter Friday's matchup 38-20-6-3 on the year. They are locked into fourth in the Western Conference and will play either Kamloops or Spokane in the first round. Kelowna is 6-2-1-1 in their last 10 games and had a six game point streak snapped last night in Penticton.

Vees Player to Watch: F Jacob Kvasnicka: Kvasnicka hit the 50 assist mark last night. His 85 points lead the Vees and he is second among all WHL rookies.

Fast Fact: The teams the Vees will face in the first round have been narrowed down to two. Either Portland or Seattle will be Penticton's opponent in the opening round of the WHL playoffs. Those two teams play each other tonight.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the eighth and final meeting of the season between the two Okanagan rivals. The Vees are 4-2-0-1 against the Rockets this season and have won the last three contests.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 85 points (35g, 50a)

Ryden Evers- 74 points (35g, 39a)

Brady Birnie- 70 points (22g, 48a)

Matteo Danis- 57 points (29g, 28a)

Brittan Alstead- 56 points (21g, 35a)

Rockets

Tij Iginla- 90 points (41g, 49a)

Carson Wetsch- 72 points (22g, 50a)

Shane Smith- 68 points (33g, 35a)







Western Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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