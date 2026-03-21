Warriors' Playoff Chase Comes Down to Final Game

Published on March 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW. Sask. - With their playoff hopes riding on tonight's game, the Moose Jaw Warriors are set for a rematch against the Swift Current Broncos.

Last night, the Warriors cruised to a 4-1 victory. The team tallied goals from Aiden Ziprick, Casey Brown, Riley Thorpe, and Kash Andresen. In net, Chase Wutzke made 26 saves on 27 shots. The Warriors went zero for four on the power play and three for four on the penalty kill.

The Swift Current Broncos come into tonight's game with a record of 14-44-4-5. The Broncos are 1-6-1-2 in their last ten games. Hudson Darby leads the Broncos with 19 goals and 49 points, Trae Wilke ranks second with 22 goals and 46 points. Anthony Wilson rounds out the Broncos top three with 14 goals and 37 points.

The race to the 2026 WHL Playoffs comes down to the final game. Currently, the Regina Pats occupy seventh place, one point behind in eighth place are the Red Deer Rebels. The Moose Jaw Warriors find themselves one point back of the Rebels with two points on the line for each team.

Tickets for tonight's game can be purchased here. Pregame ceremonies begin at 5:45 tomorrow evening. Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+. Take part in the Victory+ Battle of the Rinks competition for your chance to win $5000. Find more details and select your team to stream here.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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