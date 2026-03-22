Warriors' Season Ends with Disappointing Loss to Broncos

Published on March 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors' season came to an abrupt end on Saturday night as they fell in game 68 to the Swift Current Broncos.

In a first period that caught the Warriors on the wrong foot, the Broncos took an early lead following a shorthanded goal at the three-minute mark of the opening period. The Warriors' penalty kill was tested just before the six-minute mark following a delay of game call to Moose Jaw's Connor Schmidt. The Warriors stood strong on the penalty kill to limit the deficit to one.

The Broncos tallied their second marker of the evening with under six minutes remaining in the period off the stick of Trae Johnson following a scramble in the crease. Late in the frame, Riley Thorpe was called for slashing, and the Warriors landed back on the penalty kill.

In a special-teams-dominant frame, Hudson Darby was called just before the one-minute mark of the second period to put the Warriors on the power play. The Broncos capitalized on a misplay behind the Warriors' net to take a three-goal lead at 7:31 of the middle period.

Not 90 seconds later, Swift Current's Anthony Wilson and Parker Rondeau and Moose Jaw's Ethan Semeniuk and Jan Trefny were all assessed minor penalties for roughing. Before the penalties were up, Josh McGregor was called for cross-checking, and the Warriors headed back to the power play.

Just after the penalty expired, Brennan Brown was assessed a minor penalty for roughing to land the Warriors back on the power play. At 15:34, Jan Trefny was assessed a minor penalty for roughing, and Swift Current's Sawyer Dingman was assessed a minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

With seconds remaining on the power play, Ethan Semeniuk was assessed a minor penalty for tripping. Back at even strength, Parker Rondeau was assessed a minor penalty for delay of game with under two minutes to play. This time, the Warriors broke through the Broncos' penalty kill to get on the board with 44 seconds remaining in the period.

In the third period, the Warriors' pressure was not enough to break past the Broncos, and their fate was sealed by Swift Current sending a goal into the empty net with less than two minutes remaining.

Stay tuned for details regarding season ticket memberships for the 2026-2027 season.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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