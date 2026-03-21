Spokane Chiefs Announce Saturday's Game vs Tri-City Officially Sold Out

Published on March 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs announced the Miller Lite Turn Back The Clock and Jersey Sweepstakes game versus the Tri-City Americans on Saturday, March 21st is officially sold out at 10,333 tickets sold. Saturday night's game is presented by 98.9 KKZX, iHeartMedia, and FOX 28. Doors open at 5 PM with puck drop at 6:05 PM.

The Chiefs will be wearing special Spokane Comets retro jerseys, which will be auctioned off at the main concourse throughout the first and second intermissions. A portion of proceeds will go to benefit Big Table Spokane. Fans at the game can also enter to win a blank replica Spokane Comets jersey, courtesy of Miller Lite. The Chiefs game is available to watch FREE on Victory+ or on SWX or you can listen at the home of the Chiefs, 103.5 The Game.

Spokane netminder Carter Esler will be wearing special retro goalie gear for the game, which will be auctioned off at the end of the second intermission to benefit local youth hockey in Spokane.

Saturday night's game marks the Chiefs' fifth sellout of the season, (November 22 vs. the Victoria Royals, December 27 vs. Wenatchee Wild, February 20 vs. Vancouver Giants, February 28th vs. Tri-City Americans), and their sixth crowd of over 10,000 fans, which leads the Western Hockey League. Spokane's five home sell-outs this season is the most for the franchise since selling out six home games in the 1999-2000 season.

Spokane has one regular season home game remaining, scheduled for Sunday, March 22. Doors open at 3 PM for the Bud Light Happy Hour, with puck drop between the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds and Spokane Chiefs scheduled for 5:05 PM.

Tickets for all home games are available through TicketsWest by visiting www.spokanechiefs.com.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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