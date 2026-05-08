Tigers Sign Burmis to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Published on May 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers are proud to announce the signing of 2010-born defenceman Jake Burmis (Rogers, MN, USA) to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

"Jake is a smooth-skating, puck-moving offensive defenseman. He plays with excellent poise and vision, consistently creating scoring chances all over the ice through his passing and skating ability. We're extremely excited about his addition to the group and see him as a key piece on our backend moving forward." said Assistant General Manager Bobby Fox.

The 5-foot-10 defenceman played for Rogers High of the USHS-MN last season, netting four goals and 23 assists for a total of 27 points in 27 games.

The Tigers are excited to welcome Jake to the organization and look forward to his continued development as part of Medicine Hat's growing core of young talent.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2026

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