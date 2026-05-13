Väisänen Signs Pro Contract with JYP Jyväskylä

Published on May 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The JYP Jyväskylä have signed defenceman Veeti Väisänen to a professional Liiga contract, the team announced on Tuesday, May 12th.

Väisänen was selected by the Utah Mammoth of the NHL in the third round (96th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Shortly after, the Hamina, Finland native was selected by the Tigers in the second round (107th overall) of the 2024 CHL Import Draft.

The 6-foot-1 blueliner joined the Tigers at the beginning of the 2024-25 season and would go on to win the Ed Chynoweth cup with the Tigers in 2025.

Through 105 games in the orange and black, Väisänen has posted 10 goals and 37 assists totalling 47 points and plus-51 rating.

Väisänen has represented his country at the World Junior Championships the past two years, winning a Silver Medal in 2025.

The Tigers would like to congratulate Veeti and his family on this incredible achievement and thank him for his contributions to the organization and the community during his tenure.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 13, 2026

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