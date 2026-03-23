Oil Kings Hand out 2025/2026 Team Awards

Published on March 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings handed out their team awawrds on Sunday, March 22 ahead of the final game of the regular season against the Calgary Hitmen.

A total of nine awards were handed out.

Most Valuable Player: Ethan MacKenzie's named is scattered around the Oil Kings record books after his tremendous 19-year-old season with the Oil Kings.

Playing in 59 games this year, MacKenzie scored 22 goals and added 36 assists for 58 points. He was fourth on the Oil Kings in points, setting new career-highs in goals assists and points, more than quadrupling his previous high in goals. MacKenzie also had four game winning goals, including an overtime winner this season. His contributions at both ends of the ice were a key factor in the Oil Kings finishing third in the WHL's Eastern Conference. MacKenzie also represented Team Canada at the 2026 World Junior Hockey Championships in Minnesota, winning bronze.

Kristians Pelss Memorial Award: Cage Smith

In his first full season with the Oil Kings, Smith led by example throughout the season, bringing consistent effort in the gym and on the ice. His work ethic and commitment to improvement truly exemplify the qualities that Kristians embodied as an Oil King. Smith finished the year with two goals and six assists for eight points in 34 games.

Top Defenceman Award: Ethan MacKenzie

In his fourth WHL season, MacKenzie was a force offensively and defensively for the Oil Kings defence core. MacKenzie scored 22 goals and added 36 assists for 58 points. He became just the second Oil King defender to scored 20 goals in a year, and the second Oil Kings blueliner with 10 powerplay goals in a season. His 58 points are tied for second-most by an Oil Kings defender in a single season, as are his four game winners this year. On top of that, his +29 led all Oil Kings defenders.

Top Scorer Award: Lukas Sawchyn

In his second season in the WHL, Sawchyn exploded offensively. Playing in all 68 games, Sawchyn scored 27 goals and added 61 assists for 88 points. His 61 assists sit third on the Oil Kings All-Time list for a single season, and his 88 points are seventh all time in a single season as well. Sawchyn was also a team-best +34 this season. Lukas joins his brother Gracyn to also win the Top Scorer Award.

Unsung Hero of the Year Award: Landon Hanson

One of just two Oil Kings to play in all 68 games this season, Landon Hanson was a key cog in the Oil Kings successful season. He set career highs in goals, assists and points, scoring 24 times, and adding 31 assists for 55 points, all of which were inside the Top-6 of the Oil Kings leaders. Hanson also was a +32 this year, second-best on the Oil Kings.

Top Rookie: Kayden Stroeder

Originally the fifth-overall selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, Stroeder welcome himself to the WHL with a season that saw him score 13 goals and add 19 assists for 32 points. Playing mostly on the wing, but moving to centre for portions of the season, Stroeder made noticeable strides throughout the season, even scoring his first career WHL hat-trick on March 18 against Calgary, becoming just the fourth 16-year-old to scored three goals in a game.

Most Improved Player: Josh Lee

In his second season in the WHL, Lee attacked everyday with a strong work ethic and his numbers showed, scoring eight times, improving on his one goal from a year ago, and adding eight assists for 16 points, improving on his eight from his rookie season. Lee was also a +28 on the Oil Kings blueline this season.

Humanitarian of the Year Award: Rhys Pederson

A leader both on and off the ice, Pederson was a strong member of the community with a commitment to supporting non-profits, such as Edmonton's Food Bank, Operation Friendship Seniors Society, and serving as a player ambassador for Hockey Gives Blood. Pederson also read in numerous local classrooms, highlighting the many ways he gives back to the community.

Scholastic Player of the Year Award: Dylan Dean

His first season in the WHL, Dean maintained an honors standing, balancing the rigorous demands of hockey and schoolwork. His commitment, discipline, and strong work ethic has set a standard for Oil Kings players.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2026

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