Kelowna Rockets Announce First Round Playoff Schedule vs Kamloops Blazers

Published on March 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets centre Shane Smith

(Kelowna Rockets) Kelowna Rockets centre Shane Smith(Kelowna Rockets)

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets have announced their full First Round schedule for the 2026 WHL Playoffs, where they will take on BC Division rivals the Kamloops Blazers in a highly anticipated series.

Kelowna will open the series on home ice at Prospera Place for Games 1 and 2 before the series shifts to Kamloops.

First Round Schedule

Game 1: Kamloops @ Kelowna - Friday, March 27 - 7:05 PM PT

Game 2: Kamloops @ Kelowna - Saturday, March 28 - 6:05 PM PT

Game 3: Kelowna @ Kamloops - Tuesday, March 31 - 7:00 PM PT

Game 4: Kelowna @ Kamloops - Wednesday, April 1 - 7:00 PM PT

Game 5: Kamloops @ Kelowna - Friday, April 3 - 7:05 PM PT *If necessary

Game 6: Kelowna @ Kamloops - Saturday, April 4 - 6:00 PM PT *If necessary

Game 7: Kamloops @ Kelowna - Tuesday, April 7 - 7:05 PM PT *If necessary

This matchup adds another chapter to a long-standing playoff rivalry between the Rockets and Blazers. Kelowna has found success in recent meetings, including series wins in 2017 (6 games), 2016 (7 games), 2009 (4 games), and 2002 (4 games). Kamloops last defeated Kelowna in the 2013 Second Round (4 games) and in 1999 (6 games).

A notable "what could have been" moment in the rivalry came in 2020, when the two teams were set to meet in the first round before the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With playoff hockey returning to Kelowna, fans can expect an intense and physical series between two familiar opponents.

Playoff tickets for Games 1 and 2 at Prospera Place are available now at selectyourtickets.com.

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Western Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2026

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