Tigers Name Award Winners for 2025-26 Season

Published on March 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers handed out their team awards for the 2025-26 regular season before their season finale against the Rebels on Saturday, March 21st. Here are the winner of this year's team awards:

Scholastic Player of the Year: Riley Steen

Community Service Award: Kadon McCann

Gerard Moyer Memorial Trophy: Bryce Pickford

Unsung Hero: Kadon McCann & Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll

Top Rookie: Noah Davidson

Most Improved Player: Liam & Markus Ruck

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Jonas Woo & Bryce Pickford

Top Defensive Forward: Cam Parr & Carter Cunningham

Stringam Law Three Stars Award: Bryce Pickford

Best Defenseman: Jonas Woo & Bryce Pickford

Leading Scorer: Markus Ruck

Most Goals: Liam Ruck & Bryce Pickford

MVP: Bryce Pickford







Western Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2026

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