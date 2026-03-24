Tigers Name Award Winners for 2025-26 Season
Published on March 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers handed out their team awards for the 2025-26 regular season before their season finale against the Rebels on Saturday, March 21st. Here are the winner of this year's team awards:
Scholastic Player of the Year: Riley Steen
Community Service Award: Kadon McCann
Gerard Moyer Memorial Trophy: Bryce Pickford
Unsung Hero: Kadon McCann & Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll
Top Rookie: Noah Davidson
Most Improved Player: Liam & Markus Ruck
Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Jonas Woo & Bryce Pickford
Top Defensive Forward: Cam Parr & Carter Cunningham
Stringam Law Three Stars Award: Bryce Pickford
Best Defenseman: Jonas Woo & Bryce Pickford
Leading Scorer: Markus Ruck
Most Goals: Liam Ruck & Bryce Pickford
MVP: Bryce Pickford
Western Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2026
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