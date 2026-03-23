Wenatchee Wild Announce Signing of Tate Hardacre to Scholarship & Development Agreement

Published on March 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release







WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are excited to announce that 2007-born defenseman Tate Hardacre has signed a Scholarship & Development Agreement with the organization. A native of Chaska, Minnesota, Hardacre recently led his Minnetonka High School Skippers to second place in Minnesota's Class AA state tournament.

"Tate is a player we are very excited about having join our group," said Wenatchee Wild assistant general manager Chris Clark. "He's a big, strong defenseman who is hard to play against, but also has good offensive instincts. We feel he is someone who can impact the game in all three zones."

Hardacre picked up 28 points in 30 games this year as a Skipper, including a seven-game point streak in late January and early February. His efforts during his senior season did not go unnoticed, earning a nomination for the Reed Larson Award as the state's top high school defenseman and landing on the Class AA all-state tournament team. He previously spent three years on the Southwest Christian/Richland roster, earning the captain's slot last year as a junior and leading his team in scoring with 42 points. He also carries seven games of junior experience into the Wild organization, playing briefly for the North American Hockey League's St. Cloud Norsemen during the 2024-25 campaign and scoring his first junior goal.

He says he hangs his hat on the physical aspects of his game and his ability to contribute to his team's offense, but is looking forward to working with the Wenatchee coaching staff on improving his skating.

"Our defensive core was really special this year, and I think I was really solid back there," said Hardacre. "It's really important to me to lock down in the defensive zone and make sure nobody gets by me, and to box out in front of the net. The WHL is one of the fastest (junior) leagues, so it'll be good to learn some new skating abilities. I'm excited to get there and contribute the best I can."

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Tate Hardacre on signing his Scholarship & Development Agreement with the club, and proudly welcome him to the Wild family.







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