Ravensbergen Steals the Show as Cougars Go up, 2-0
Published on March 29, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars protected home ice with a 3-2 victory over the Spokane Chiefs in Game Two of the Western Conference Quarter-Final, taking a 2-0 series lead.
The story of the night was Josh Ravensbergen, who turned aside 43 shots in a stellar performance. Goals from Brock Souch, Lee Shurgot, and Kooper Gizowski powered the Cougars' offence. Prince George finished 1-for-4 on the power play, while Spokane went 0-for-4 with the man advantage."Really nice to go up 2-0," said General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb. "We bent and bent but didn't break. They really pushed, and we didn't have a lot of answers for a while - but we had Rav.
Post-Game Audio with GM & Head Coach Mark Lamb
https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2026/03/29010120/Post-Game-Lamber-G2_mixdown.mp3
Prince George opened the scoring midway through the first period when Souch buried a rebound after a strong individual effort and initial shot from Dawson Seitz. The Cougars doubled their lead just under two minutes later as Shurgot put a puck on net that deflected off goaltender Linus Vielliard and trickled across the goal line. The Cougars carried a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.
The second period belonged to Spokane on the shot clock, as the Chiefs outshot Prince George 23-4 in the frame. Ravensbergen was sensational, stopping all 23 shots he faced to keep the Cougars in front. Prince George capitalized on a power play at 8:24 when Gizowski wired home his first goal of the playoffs from the right circle, set up by Souch and Terik Parascak, to make it 3-0 after 40 minutes.
Spokane continued to press in the third and finally broke through at 7:23 when Ethan Hughes scored shorthanded to cut the lead to 3-1. With the net empty late, Tyus Sparks blasted a one-timer from the left circle at 17:23 to bring the Chiefs within one.
The Cougars narrowly missed an empty-net chance moments later, allowing Spokane additional zone time in the final seconds. Ravensbergen came up with several key stops - including one at the buzzer - to seal the 3-2 win and send the series south with Prince George up 2-0.
Game 3 goes Monday, March 30th in Spokane at 7:05 pm. You can catch all of the action for free on Victory+.
Western Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026
- Pats Even Series with 4-2 Game Two Win over Tigers - Regina Pats
- Ravensbergen Steals the Show as Cougars Go up, 2-0 - Prince George Cougars
- Chiefs Make it Close, Can't Complete Comeback in 3-2 Game 2 Loss to Prince George - Spokane Chiefs
- Vees Use Strong Effort to Take 2-0 Series Lead - Penticton Vees
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