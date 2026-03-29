Pats Even Series with 4-2 Game Two Win over Tigers

Published on March 29, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Medicine Hat, Alta. - The Regina Pats bounced back in Game 2 with a strong 4-2 victory over the Medicine Hat Tigers, evening their best-of-seven first-round series at one game apiece.

In a much improved defensive effort, the Pats held the Tigers to two goals or fewer for just the fourth time this season, while getting timely scoring and a steady performance from goaltender Marek Schlenker. With the win, the series now shifts back to Regina for Games 3 and 4.

Regina opened the scoring late in the first period. Shea Rollason moved the puck up the right boards to Aiden Wagner, who stepped into a slapshot that Zachary Lansard tipped five-hole on Jordan Switzer at 16:39. The lead was short-lived, however, as the Tigers responded just over a minute later. After Jace Egland was denied on a breakaway, Medicine Hat transitioned the other way, and Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll found Ethan Neutens in the slot, where he snapped a shot past Schlenker to tie the game 1-1 at 17:49.

The Pats regained the lead in the second period thanks to a strong individual effort from Ephram McNutt. After protecting the puck down low, McNutt circled the net and beat Switzer short side at 6:01 to make it 2-1 Regina.

In the third, the Pats extended their advantage early. Wagner fired the puck off the end boards, allowing Ruslan Karimov to win the race and lift a backhand over Switzer at 5:37 for a 3-1 lead. The Tigers answered quickly, as Jonas Woo circled the Regina net and set up Markus Ruck alone in front, cutting the deficit to 3-2 at 6:29.

Medicine Hat pushed for the equalizer late, but Schlenker shut the door, finishing the night with 21 saves. Egland sealed the win in the final minute, forcing a turnover at the blue line and hitting the empty net at 19:10.

The Tigers outshot the Pats 23-20, including an 11-shot second period, but neither team capitalized on the power play, with Regina going 0-for-3 and Medicine Hat 0-for-2.

Schlenker was named the game's first star for his 21-save performance. Ruck earned second star honours with his third-period goal, while Egland was named third star after scoring the insurance marker.

THE GOALS

First Period

Pats 1-1 - #57 Zachary Lansard (1), assisted by #23 Aiden Wagner & #22 Shea Rollason at 16:39 // Rollason worked the puck up the right boards to Wagner who stepped into a slapshot that Lansard got a piece of, deflecting it five-hole on Jordan Switzer to open the scoring.

Tigers 1-0 - #29 Ethan Neutens (1), assisted by #11 Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll & #17 Carter Cunningham at 17:49 // After Jace Egland was unable to score on a breakaway at one end of the ice, the Tigers went the other way. Gordon-Carroll found an open Neutens in the slot who cut to his right and ripped a shot past the glove of Marek Schlenker to even things up one minute later.

Second Period

Pats 2-1 - #55 Ephram McNutt (1), assisted by #37 Cohen Klassen & #49 Dayce Derkatch at 6:01 // McNutt shielded the puck, circled the net and ripped the puck short side past Switzer.

Third Period

Pats 3-1 - #25 Ruslan Karimov (1), assisted by #23 Aiden Wagner at 5:37 // Wagner fired a puck off the end wall where Karimov beat the icing, and flipped a backhander over Switzer to increase the lead.

Tigers 3-2 - #26 Markus Ruck (1), assisted by #18 Jonas Woo & #34 Andrew Basha at 6:29 // Woo skated around the Regina net and slipped a backhand pass in front to a wide open Ruck who just lifted it over Schlenker.

Pats 4-2 - #24 Jace Egland (2), unassisted at 19:10 (EN) // Egland forced a turnover at the line and skated out to centre, sending the puck into the empty net to seal it.

Shots on Goal

Pats: 7 - 9 - 4 - 20 Tigers: 5 - 11 - 7 - 23

Power Plays

Pats: 0/3 Tigers: 0/2

Goaltending

Pats: Marek Schlenker - 21 saves on 23 shots Tigers: Jordan Switzer - 16 saves on 19 shots

Three Stars

First Star: Marek Schlenker (21SV) Second Star: Markus Ruck (1G) Third Star: Jace Egland (1G)

COMING UP

Games Three and Four shift to the Queen City on March 31 and April 1.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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