T-Birds Head Home Down 2-0

Published on March 29, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







PENTICTON, B.C. - The Seattle Thunderbirds dropped a 4-1 decision to the Penticton Vees in Game Two of their first round, best-of-seven, playoff series Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Seattle now trails two games to none. The series now shifts to the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent for Games Three and Four Tuesday and Wednesday.

"There was a lot to like," said head coach Matt O'Dette of his team's overall effort. "Of course there's more that we can do. We probably spent more time in our own end then we wanted to, but we did generate chances. Their goalie played well, but I liked that we kept fighting, kept pushing 'til the end."

Penticton got all the offense they would need with a pair of goals thirty-five seconds apart late in the first period with the second goal, the game winner, coming on the power play. The Vees added a second power play goal eight minutes into period two to extend their lead to 3-0.

The Thunderbirds cut into the deficit with Coster Dunn scoring late in the second, assisted by Matthew Gard. The T-Birds had a chance to pull within a goal with a man advantage in the first minute of the third period but couldn't capitalize on it. Seattle would finish the night 0-for-5 on the power play.

"I thought our play was really good, 5-on-5," said O'Dette. "We needed momentum from some of the power plays. That took away from the feeling of the game a little bit. We need to do a better job with that."

Penticton closed out the scoring with a fourth goal five minutes into the final period of play. The series now shifts to Kent. O'Dette believes familiar surroundings will help get the team back in the series. "We're coming back to home ice. That's going to be a boost for us. We need to hold serve on home ice and force a trip back here."

T-BIRD EXTRAS

Special teams have been the biggest difference thus far in the series. Through two games the T-Birds are 0-for-9 on the power play while the Vees are 3-for-9.

Going back to the regular season Seattle is just 1-for-25 with the man advantage against the Vees league leading penalty killers.

Coster Dunn has two points (a goal and an assist) throught the first two games of the playoffs. Matthew Gard has an assist in each of the first two games for Seattle.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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