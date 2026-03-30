MacKenzie's Overtime Winner Ends Second Longest Playoff Game in Oil Kings History

Published on March 29, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - It took 76 minutes and 54 seconds, but the Edmonton Oil Kings have tied their first-round playoff series with the Saskatoon Blades.

It was a game that saw a high pace, and lots of energy from both clubs.

The game was tied after one period with it seeming to be barreling towards a goaltenders duel as only Aaron Obobaifo on a powerplay and Hayden Harsanyi were the only ones to score for the Oil Kings and Blades respectively to have the game even 1-1 after two frames.

In the third, the Oil Kings jumped ahead 3-1 with about five minutes to go with two goals in a span of 1:23. First it was Miroslav Holinka on a powerplay, and then Dylan Dean off a great forechecking effort from Kayden Stroeder.

However, Saskatoon was not going away quietly. With about three minutes to play, they pulled their netminder on a four-on-four situation and were able to capitalize with the extra attacker to make it 3-2 off the stick of Hayden Harsanyi. Then, David Lewandowski would tie it up for the Blades with two minutes to go.

In the overtime period, Saskatoon got the first powerplay of extra time about five minutes in, but like they did four other times in the game, the Oil Kings killed it off. Then, with about five minutes to go in the period, the Oil Kings got their chance with an overtime powerplay. After a few excellent chances early, the Oil Kings had momentum, leading to a one timer from Ethan MacKenzie in the low right wing circle that found it's way through Evan Gardner to win it for Edmonton 4-3, tying the series headed to Saskatoon.

Edmonton was ultimately 3-for-6 on the powerplay in the game. The Blades though outshot the Oil Kings 44-42 in the game, marking a career-high 41 saves for Parker Snell in the Oil King net.

The game marks the second-longest game in Oil Kings WHL Playoff History at 76:54. It's also the eighth straight overtime win for the Oil Kings in the playoffs, dating back to 2019.

Games three and four of this series goes on Tuesday and Wednesday in Saskatoon.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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