Vees Use Strong Effort to Take 2-0 Series Lead

Published on March 29, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Vees used a strong 60-minute effort on their way to a 4-1 victory in Game Two of their seven-game series with the Seattle Thunderbirds.

For the second straight night the Vees got the opening goal. This time it was Louie Wehmann throwing a puck off a defender and in for his first of the post-season.

The Vees would add to their lead on the powerplay as Nolan Stevenson fired a shot from the line that was deflected in by Tristan Petersen to make it 2-0 after 20 minutes of play.

Penticton added to their lead in the second, again on the powerplay, as Jacob Kvasnicka potted a rebound for his second goal of the playoffs.

Late in the second Coster Dunn countered for the Thunderbirds sending the score 3-1 to the final frame.

Ryden Evers rounded out the scoring as he threw a puck to the net that fooled goaltender Marek Sklenicka to make it 4-1.

That was the final score as the Vees take a 2-0 series lead to Kent, WA for Games Three and Four.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 41

Thunderbirds- 30

Scoring:

Vees- Louie Wehmann, Tristan Petersen, Jacob Kvasnicka, Ryden Evers

Thunderbirds- Coster Dunn

Power Plays:

Vees- 2/4

Thunderbirds- 0/4

Goaltending:

Vees- AJ Reyelts - 29/30

Thunderbirds- Marek Sklenicka - 37/41

Up Next: The Vees and Thunderbirds square off in Game 3 Tuesday night in Kent. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05PM.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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