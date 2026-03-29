Vees Use Strong Effort to Take 2-0 Series Lead
Published on March 29, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
The Vees used a strong 60-minute effort on their way to a 4-1 victory in Game Two of their seven-game series with the Seattle Thunderbirds.
For the second straight night the Vees got the opening goal. This time it was Louie Wehmann throwing a puck off a defender and in for his first of the post-season.
The Vees would add to their lead on the powerplay as Nolan Stevenson fired a shot from the line that was deflected in by Tristan Petersen to make it 2-0 after 20 minutes of play.
Penticton added to their lead in the second, again on the powerplay, as Jacob Kvasnicka potted a rebound for his second goal of the playoffs.
Late in the second Coster Dunn countered for the Thunderbirds sending the score 3-1 to the final frame.
Ryden Evers rounded out the scoring as he threw a puck to the net that fooled goaltender Marek Sklenicka to make it 4-1.
That was the final score as the Vees take a 2-0 series lead to Kent, WA for Games Three and Four.
GAME STATS
Shots:
Vees- 41
Thunderbirds- 30
Scoring:
Vees- Louie Wehmann, Tristan Petersen, Jacob Kvasnicka, Ryden Evers
Thunderbirds- Coster Dunn
Power Plays:
Vees- 2/4
Thunderbirds- 0/4
Goaltending:
Vees- AJ Reyelts - 29/30
Thunderbirds- Marek Sklenicka - 37/41
Up Next: The Vees and Thunderbirds square off in Game 3 Tuesday night in Kent. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05PM.
Western Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026
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- Vees Use Strong Effort to Take 2-0 Series Lead - Penticton Vees
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