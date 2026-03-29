Chiefs Make it Close, Can't Complete Comeback in 3-2 Game 2 Loss to Prince George

Published on March 29, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Prince George, B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs made a late push toward a comeback Saturday night against the Prince George Cougars, but came up just short as they lost 3-2 in Game Two of the 2026 WHL Playoffs.

The game started with the Chiefs on the penalty kill after Sam Oremba took a two-minute minor for goaltender interference just 18 seconds into play, but they managed to kill it off. The first goal of the night wasn't scored until almost halfway through the first period, as Brock Souch netted his third goal of the series at 9:27 with help from Dawson Seitz.

Lee Shurgot added another less than two minutes later to pad Prince George's lead to 2-0.

The Chiefs kept the Cougars at bay for the rest of the frame, with German goaltender Linus Vieillard stopping 11 of 13 Prince George shots.

Former Chief Kooper Gizowski capitalized on a power play opportunity at 8:24 in the second to give the Cougars in a commanding 3-0 lead.

Despite controlling the second period and outshooting the Cougars 23-4, the Chiefs were unable to connect for their first goal of the game until 7:23 in the third when Ethan Hughes got away with the puck in the defensive zone and rushed the other way before slapping it past Joshua Ravensbergen for a shorthanded goal.

Tyus Sparks followed that up exactly 10 minutes later with an explosive one-timer from the left circle that put Spokane within one late in the game.

The Chiefs had a couple chances, but couldn't find that third goal to push the game into overtime. Prince George secured the 3-2 win and a 2-0 series lead. Game three is set for Monday at Numerica Veterans Arena as the Chiefs look to gain ground in the series.

Spokane dominated the shot count with 45 to Prince George's 24 and went 3-for-4 on the penalty kill. Vieillard put up 21 saves on the night.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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