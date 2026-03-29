Oil Kings Look to Bounce Back against Blades in Game Two

Published on March 29, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are looking to bounce back today as they host the Saskatoon Blades for game two of their first round WHL Playoff series.

On Friday, the Oil Kings fell 3-2 in game one where only one goal was scored during five-on-five play as the game saw a penalty shot goal, two powerplay markers, and a shorthanded marker. Kayden Stroeder and Landon Hanson both scored for the Oil Kings, while Parker Snell made 27 saves in his first WHL Playoff start.

Edmonton was outshot 30-21 in the game, with those 21 shots being their lowest shot total since February 11 when they had 18 shots, a span of 17 games. They'll look to get more shots on Blades netmidner Evan Gardner today.

With the Sunday afternoon affair, Edmonton is looking to tie the series with their 7-3-1-0 record on home ice on Sunday's in the regular season.

One goal games could be a theme moving forward with Saskatoon playing 26 of them in the regular season and Edmonton playing in 21 of them.

All-time, the Oil Kings are 15-7-2 in game two's.

Puck drop from Rogers Place is 2 p.m. today.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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