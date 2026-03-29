Victoria Royals Announce Team Awards Recipients

Published on March 29, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C - The Victoria Royals have announced Team Awards recipients for the 2025-26 season.

This year's MVP Award goes to goaltender Ethan Eskit. Eskit, hailing from Calgary, A.B, doubled his careers game played this season with entering the crease 53 times. In those games, Eskit put up a .904 save-percentage and a 2.99 goals-against-average. Eskit, acquired by Victoria in the prior offseason, kicked off his Royals tenure with a 26-save shutout of the expansion Penticton Vees, setting the tone for what would be a very strong season by the 19-year-old netminder.

Timofei Runtso, from Marina Del Rey, California has been named the recipient of the Top Defenceman Award. Runtso, in his first season in the WHL, scored 44 points (11 goals, 33 assists) in 68 games played. In his NHL draft eligible season, Runtso was ranked 53rd among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting in their mid-term rankings for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

After a career-high 56 points (32 goals, 24 assists) this season, Roan Woodward received the Top Goal Scorer Award. Woodward, from Nipawin, S.K, finished first on the team in points in his over-age season after joining the Royals via trade in the prior offseason from the Edmonton Oil Kings.

In his second season with the Victoria Royals, Nolan Stewart put up a career year. This season, the NHL draft eligible forward scored 50 points (16 goals, 34 assists) in 65 games, placing second in team scoring. Stewart is this year's recipient of the Fan Choice Award. Stewart was ranked 200th among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting in their mid-term rankings for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft

Calgary, Alberta's Miles Cooper received the Most Dedicated Player Award after scoring 37 points (10 goals, 27 assists) in his first season with the Royals. Cooper was acquired by Victoria in the 2025 preseason from the Wenatchee Wild.

Forward Ludovic Perreault and defenseman Odin Vauhkonen have been named co-recipients of the Rookie of the Year Award. Perreault, the Royals 18th overall selection in the 2024 WHL Draft, scored 36 points (20 goals, 16 assists) in 68 games this season. Vauhkonen, drafted by the Royals in the 2023 WHL US Priority Draft, manned the top-pair for most of the season and scored 23 points (3 goals, 20 assists) in 65 games.

Defenseman Landon Young and forward Heath Nelson have been named co-recipients of the Unsung Hero Award. Young, in his 2nd season with the Victoria Royals, doubled his career point totals with 19 points (three goals, 16 assists) in 58 games played. Nelson, who joined the Royals this past offseason, put up 45 points (21 goals, 24 assists) in his first season in the Western Hockey League.

Earning this year's Hardest Worker Award honours are captain Reggie Newman and rookie forward Ludovic Perreault. For Newman, the Kamloops B.C. product, this is his 3rd year in a row receiving the award. Perreault, hailing from Winnipeg, M.B., lead Victoria Royals rookie forwards in points this season.

This year's Community Service Award was awarded to forwards Reggie Newman & Miles Cooper. Both players gave back to the community with their ambassador work with Hockey Gives Blood, visiting the Canadian Cancer Society's Cancer Lodge, and taking part in many school visits across the Greater Victoria Area. Newman, named the 10th captain in Royals history at the beginning of the year, tied a career high 40 points (12 goals, 28 assists) in 57 games played.

With a career-best season, Hayden Moore is this year's recipient of the Most Improved Award. Moore, hailing from Winnipeg, M.B, scored career highs in goals, assists, and points with 18 goals, 30 assists, for 48 points on the year. Moore wore the "A" as part of the leadership group for the Royals this season.

Defenseman Odin Vauhkonen, from Costa Mesa, California, was presented with the Scholastic Player of the Year Award. Vauhkonen, in his first year in the WHL, recorded 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) during the season as well as achieving the highest grade average of all the Royals high school players.

You can view the full list of winners below:

MVP - Ethan Eskit

Top Defenseman - Timofei Runtso

Top Goal Scorer - Roan Woodward

Fan Choice Award - Nolan Stewart

Unsung Hero Award - Landon Young & Heath Nelson

Scholastic Player of the Year - Odin Vauhkonen

Hardest Worker - Ludovic Perreault & Reggie Newman

Most Dedicated Player - Miles Cooper

Most Improved - Hayden Moore

Rookie of the Year - Ludovic Perreault & Odin Vauhkonen

Community Service Award - Miles Cooper & Reggie Newman

Season Memberships for the 2026-27 Season are NOW AVAILABLE:

Online at https://chl.ca/whl-royals/royals-season-membership/

Or by calling the Victoria Royals at 250-419-6906







Western Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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