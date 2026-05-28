Thunderbirds Sign Forward

Published on May 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds have signed Jett Evans to a WHL Scholarship and Development agreement. Evans was drafted by the T-Birds in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft held in early May.

Evans was Seattle's third of nine selections in the draft, taken in the second round, 34th overall. He's a center out of Strathmore, Alberta. Evans put up 48 points in 29 games last season playing for NAX U15 Prep then tallied nine points in four playoff games.

T-Birds assistant general manager Craig Goebel calls Evans a versatile player who can play all three forward positions. "His skating and hockey IQ are his greatest strengths. He is able to contribute offensively and works tirelessly to support in the defensive zone as well."

Evans is the third member of the Thunderbirds 2026 draft class to sign with the club. The T-Birds have already announced the signings of their two first round picks, Wyatt Jolleys and Jax Bubnick.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 28, 2026

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