Pats Sign Forward Kai Dingwall

Published on May 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats have signed 2026 second-round pick Kai Dingwall to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"The Regina Pats organization is very excited to have signed our second-round pick, 35th overall, from the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft," said Regina Pats General Manager Dale Derkatch. "Kai brings an exciting combination of skill, work ethic, and leadership to the table, which we believe will help bolster our forward group when he becomes a full-time player with the Pats."

Dingwall, 15, was selected by the Pats in the second round, 35th overall, in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft. The 6-foot, 186-pound left-shot forward recorded 46 points (21G-25A) in 28 games this past season with Calgary IHA U15 Prep.

The Kenora, Ont. product helped Calgary IHA capture the CSSHL U15 Championship and was named to the CSSHL U15 Prairie Second All-Star Team after leading his Club in goals, assists, and points.

The Pats would like to welcome Kai and the Dingwall family to the organization.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 28, 2026

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