Kamloops Blazers Sign 1st Round Pick, Micah Montgomery

Published on May 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops Blazers News Release







Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have signed 2011-born forward Micah Montgomery to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Montgomery was selected by the Blazers in the first round, eighth overall in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft earlier this month.

Montgomery is from Edmonton, AB and stands at 6'0" and 175lbs. He played last season with OHA Edmonton U15 Prep team. In 30 games, he led his team in scoring with 21 goals, 42 assists and 63 points. He also added eight points in five games at the Alberta Cup in April.

"We would like to congratulate and welcome Micah and his family on signing with the Kamloops Blazers," said General Manager / Head Coach, Shaun Clouston. "We are excited to be a part of Micah's development in the coming seasons."

Montgomery will return to Kamloops for training camp in late August. He is expected to play the 2026-2027 season with OHA Edmonton U18 Prep team. As a 15-year-old, he is eligible to play up to 10 games with the Blazers next season.

For ticketing information, please contact Missy, Jim or Stacy at 250-828-1144 or by email at mcederholm@blazerhockey.com, jchoppen@blazerhockey.com or skeen@blazerhockey.com.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 28, 2026

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