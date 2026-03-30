Game Preview: Round 1, Game 3 at SPO

Published on March 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







SPOKANE, WASH - After taking care of business on home ice, the Prince George Cougars will try to keep the train rolling as their series against the Spokane Chiefs shifts south of the border.

WHEN: Monday, March 30

PUCK DROP: 7:05 pm

Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz

2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry

2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher

2008-born players (7) - Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk

2009-born players (2) - Hajt, Wotherspoon

Spokane Chiefs Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3): Oremba, Petr, Wormald

2006-born players (8): Rebman, Vielliard, Howell, Armstrong, McIsaac, Mayes, Sarkenov, Hughes

2007-born players (5): Schoettler, Martin, Perreault, Harrington, Buckley

2008-born players (6): Sparks, Saunderson, Gillespie, Harris, Sather, Esler

2009-born players (5): Burcar, McIntyre, Zasada, Roberts, Mattern

The Series So Far:

Game 1: Brock Souch scored twice and compiled four points to help the Cougars to a 6-3 win. The Cats were down 3-1 and then scored five unanswered tallies.

Game 2: Josh Ravensbergen was the difference, making 43 saves to give the Cougars a 3-2 victory and help hold serve on home ice.

On the Road Again:

The Cougars enter tonight's playoff game in Spokane with a 2-0 series lead as they gear up for their first road game.

Road games have been a big success for the Cougars, where it saw them win 22 times. It marks the third time in franchise the Cats have secured 20 wins away from the CN Centre.

"We're comfortable on the road." "Playing on the road in the playoffs compared to regular season is totally different and we're looking forward to it" said GM & Head Coach Mark Lamb.

Souch a Series

Cougars forward Brock Souch has owned a monster start to the WHL playoffs.

Souch enters Game 3 with six points in the opening two games which is tied for the league lead.

"It's been fun," said Souch. "Guys like Foz (Aiden Foster) and Perry (Terik Parascak) on our line have been great too and we have been effective. the Power-play also has been clicking so hopefully that can continue tonight."

On the Other Side

Despite firing 45 shots in Game 2, Chiefs Head Coach Brad Lauer says he thinks his team has more to give, "I thought our team game was better but at the end of the day it's still about winning the game and we've got to find a way to get there."

Forward Ethan Hughes leads all Chiefs in scoring through two games. He enters Game 3 with a goal and two helpers.

In goal, Carter Esler went in the pipes for Game 1 and saw a busy workload, seeing over 40 shots. Linus Vieillard played Game 2, and allowed three goals on 24 shots. "I thought Carter got a lot of work (in Game 1), not overtaxing, but I just thought with those three games in four nights we just wanted to manage our guys and manage the rest."

Where to Watch Every Road Playoff Game

You can watch every Cougars road playoff game for FREE on Victory +. You can also listen live on 94.3 The Goat. The pre-game show begins at 6:40 with play-by-play at 7:05 pm.

What's Next After This Game?

Next Game: Wednesday, April 1 | Round 1, Game 4 at Spokane | 7:05 p.m.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2026

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