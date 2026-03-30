McKenzie Grateful for Time in the WHL

Published on March 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - After 196 regular-season games over three seasons in the Moose Jaw Warriors' jersey, Pavel McKenzie is preparing for the NCAA.

"It meant the world to me," said McKenzie. "It was always a dream of mine to play in the Western League, and for Moose Jaw to pick me up, it was a special moment that I'm going to remember."

After going undrafted through the WHL Prospects draft, McKenzie was listed by the Warriors and made his WHL debut on September 22, 2023.

"He's one of the smartest hockey players that we've had in the last few years, and it makes him a guy that players want to play with," said Head Coach Mark O'Leary. "Using his [hockey sense] to put himself in good places allows not only him to find success but his teammates as well."

In his rookie season, McKenzie found himself playing on a line with Brayden Yager and Jagger Firkus, tallying 15 goals and 36 points through 63 games and earning himself the rookie of the year title for the 2023-2024 season.

"What stands out with [Pavel] is his skillset," said former Captain Lynden Lakovic. "Over the years, his confidence has gotten higher, and this year shows that with his production."

In his final season in the Western Hockey League, McKenzie tallied 17 goals and 66 points through 65 games, setting a career high in assists and points.

"His legacy [in Moose Jaw] is that he is a champion," said O'Leary. "The thing that I'll remember most about him is that he would find just as much excitement in his own success as he did with others."

Next season, McKenzie will head north to Fairbanks, Alaska, to continue his hockey career.

"[Fairbanks] was interested in me," said McKenzie. "I know people on the team and know of people that are going there next year, and I think it's going to be fun."







Western Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2026

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