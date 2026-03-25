Head Coach Mark O'Leary and General Manager Jason Ripplinger Share Thoughts on the Season

Published on March 25, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - After a disappointing end to their 2025-2026 season, the Moose Jaw Warriors are facing their second offseason without making the playoffs.

"It hurts, there's no question," said Head Coach Mark O'Leary. "It's going to be a long summer going through the moments throughout 68 games."

The Warriors found themselves in the fight on many occasions. The team played in 22 games decided by a single goal. Of those 22, seven games ended in shootout or overtime losses, seven resulted in regulation losses, and eight left the team in the win column.

"It's a long season, but those competitive moments, they matter, and they add up over time," said O'Leary. "You fight all season long to have an opportunity to play in the playoffs, and for it to be in our hands [on Saturday] and come up short, it's [tough]."

With injuries to players who played or were expected to play key roles with the team, the Warriors' lineup over the season included many rookies and affiliated players who played large roles in keeping the team in the fight for the postseason.

"I think everybody's a year older next year," said Ripplinger. "There's a lot of [prospects] that are coming up next year that will be 17-18 year olds, and they're looking for spots on our roster as well."

Among the prospects that could be fighting for roster spots is Chase Petersen. After being acquired from the Hurricanes early in the season, Chase Petersen spent this season with the Moose Jaw Winmar AAA Warriors with fellow Warriors' prospects Maxon Johnston, Tobin Schaefer, and Carson Deichert.

"The goal going into any season is to be better today than you were yesterday, and I think we did that over the course of the year," said O'Leary. "We're a better team now than we were earlier in the year."

Coming up next for the organization will be the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft later this spring.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.