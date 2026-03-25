Charlie Elick Reassigned to AHL's Cleveland Monsters
Published on March 25, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Kennewick, WA. - The American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters announced today that Tri-City Americans defenseman Charlie Elick has joined them for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. The Monsters are the AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Elick, from Calgary, Alberta, signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets March 25, 2025 after being drafted 36th overall by Columbus in the 2024 NHL Draft. He joined the Monsters at the end of the 2024-25 season but did not get into any game action.
Originally drafted third overall by the Brandon Wheat Kings in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Elick was acquired by the Americans near the trade deadline last season. Skating in 33 games with Tri-City after the trade Elick posted eight points (2-6-8) before adding a pair of assists in five playoff games.
This season Elick set a career high in goals with six while posting 14 assists for 20 points in 63 games. He regularly led the Americans in ice time while playing in all situations during games. His thunderous open-ice hits brought fans to their feet at the Toyota Center on a nightly basis.
The Monsters have 10 games remaining on their regular season schedule and are poised to make the AHL playoffs, currently sitting sixth in the Eastern Conference.
Being a 2006-born skater, Elick is eligible to play in the AHL full-time for the 2026-27 season.
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- Charlie Elick Reassigned to AHL's Cleveland Monsters - Tri-City Americans
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