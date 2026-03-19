Preview: Americans vs Winterhawks - March 20, 2026
Published on March 19, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Americans vs Winterhawks
Friday, March 20, 2026 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT
LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans made their final trip of the season to Canada on Tuesday, falling 6-1 to the Penticton Vees at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Jake Gudelj scored the lone goal of the game for Tri-City, ending the shutout bid for Ethan McCallum with 2:15 left in regulation.
VS PORTLAND: Tonight is the final meeting of the season between the Americans and Winterhawks. Tri-City won the first two games, sweeping a home-and-home set to kick off the second half of the season, but the Winterhawks have won the last three. The last four meetings have been close games, being decided by one or two goals. The two teams met in Portland last Friday with the Winterhawks scoring with 4.3 seconds left in regulation to stun Tri-City with a 3-2 win.
Team Comparison
TRI-CITY AMERICANS Portland Winterhawks
Record: 26-35-4-1 Record: 29-30-6-1
Conference Ranking: 10th Conference Ranking: 8th
Goals For: 178 Goals for: 227
Goals Against: 239 Goals Against: 256
Power Play: 17.1% (35/205) Power Play: 20.6% (58/282)
Penalty Kill: 75.1% (145/193) Penalty Kill: 72.9% (172/236)
Leading Scorers Leading Scorers:
Savin Virk (26-36-62) Alex Weiermair (37-52-89)
Connor Dale (25-34-59) Ryan Miller (27-45-72)
Gavin Garland (15-30-45) Jordan Duguay (22-38-60)
Around the Concourse:
Section C: Chuck-A-Puck
Section R: Chuck-A-Puck
Section J: Sunset View Marimba
Gesa Autograph Booth: Connor Dale, Jake Gudelj, Carter Savage, Cash Koch
Jersey Auction: Game Used Autographed Xavier Wendt Goalie Stick
How to Tune In:
Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch
Television: SWX
Western Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2026
- If WHL Playoffs Started Today: March 19 - Spokane Chiefs
- Preview: Americans vs Winterhawks - March 20, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
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