Preview: Americans vs Winterhawks - March 20, 2026

Published on March 19, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Americans vs Winterhawks

Friday, March 20, 2026 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT

LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans made their final trip of the season to Canada on Tuesday, falling 6-1 to the Penticton Vees at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Jake Gudelj scored the lone goal of the game for Tri-City, ending the shutout bid for Ethan McCallum with 2:15 left in regulation.

VS PORTLAND: Tonight is the final meeting of the season between the Americans and Winterhawks. Tri-City won the first two games, sweeping a home-and-home set to kick off the second half of the season, but the Winterhawks have won the last three. The last four meetings have been close games, being decided by one or two goals. The two teams met in Portland last Friday with the Winterhawks scoring with 4.3 seconds left in regulation to stun Tri-City with a 3-2 win.

Team Comparison

TRI-CITY AMERICANS Portland Winterhawks

Record: 26-35-4-1 Record: 29-30-6-1

Conference Ranking: 10th Conference Ranking: 8th

Goals For: 178 Goals for: 227

Goals Against: 239 Goals Against: 256

Power Play: 17.1% (35/205) Power Play: 20.6% (58/282)

Penalty Kill: 75.1% (145/193) Penalty Kill: 72.9% (172/236)

Leading Scorers Leading Scorers:

Savin Virk (26-36-62) Alex Weiermair (37-52-89)

Connor Dale (25-34-59) Ryan Miller (27-45-72)

Gavin Garland (15-30-45) Jordan Duguay (22-38-60)

Around the Concourse:

Section C: Chuck-A-Puck

Section R: Chuck-A-Puck

Section J: Sunset View Marimba

Gesa Autograph Booth: Connor Dale, Jake Gudelj, Carter Savage, Cash Koch

Jersey Auction: Game Used Autographed Xavier Wendt Goalie Stick

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch

Television: SWX







Western Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.