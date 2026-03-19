Stroeder's First Career Hat-Trick Lifts Oil Kings over Hitmen

Published on March 19, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - Kayden Stroeder's first career hat-trick on Wednesday night helped the Oil Kings get their second win of the season over the Calgary Hitman.

Stroeder and the Oil Kings dominated to a 5-1 win over the Hitmen, improving their record to 43-18-3-2 on the season.

A first period that saw high emotion and physicality from both clubs took a bit to get going as the Oil Kings led 2-0 after 20 minutes, but both goals came late in the frame. The first, a powerplay goal from Adam Jecho with just over three minutes to play in the period. The second, with just 2.1 seconds left, Kayden Stroeder fired home a loose puck from an Ethan MacKenzie drive to the net to make it 2-0.

Edmonton continued to put the pressure on in the second with Stroeder's second of the game, a powerplay goal just over four minutes into the frame. Calgary would get one back off the stick of Harrison Lodewyk, but that is as close as the Hitmen would get. Stroeder's hat-trick goal came just over two minutes after Lodewyk had scored for Calgary as he gathered a puck off the wall and fired one home for a 4-1 Oil Kings lead after two periods.

Landon Hanson added a shorthanded goal, the fifth of his career, almost seven minutes into the third period to make it 5-1 Edmonton as they held on after that, outshooting the Hitmen 29-24 in the game.

Ethan Simcoe would make 23 saves for the win, while the Oil Kings were 2-for-4 on the powerplay and 6-for-6 on the penalty kill.

They're back in action on Friday in Lethbridge to take on the Hurricanes.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2026

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