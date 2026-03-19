If WHL Playoffs Started Today: March 19
Published on March 19, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Four playoff berths are still up for grabs with the 2026 WHL Playoffs just around the corner, but no matchups are confirmed. With under one week remaining in the regular season, we're previewing potential postseason matchups until the playoff picture is set. The 2025-26 regular season is set to wrap up on March 22, 2026. Follow the action by streaming every game for free on Victory+.
Western Conference
XYZ- (1) Everett Silvertips See Tiebreaker
115 points (56-7-2-1)
2 games remaining
Top scorer: Matias Vanhanen- 87 points (21G-66A)
(T8) Portland Winterhawks (T8) Victoria Royals
65 points (29-30-6-1) 65 points (28-29-6-3)
2 games remaining 2 games remaining
Top scorer: Alex Weiermair- 89 points (37G-52A) Top scorer: Roan Woodward- 55 points (32G-23A)
Regular Season Series: Victoria leads 3-1-0-0
October 26, 2025- Victoria 3, Portland 2
February 12, 2026- Victoria 5, Portland 4 (SO)
February 27, 2026- Portland 3, Victoria 2
February 28, 2026- Portland 3, Victoria 7
XY- (2) Penticton Vees (7) Seattle Thunderbirds
94 points (42-14-6-4) 66 points (28-27-6-4)
2 games remaining 3 games remaining
Top scorer: Jacob Kvasnicka- 84 points (35G-49A) Top scorer: Cameron Schmidt- 94 points (45G-49A)
Regular Season Series: Penticton leads 4-0-0-0
October 4, 2025- Seattle 4, Penticton 10
November 7, 2025- Seattle 2, Penticton 4
December 12, 2025- Penticton 5, Seattle 1
February 1, 2026- Penticton 5, Seattle 4
X- (3) Prince George Cougars X- (6) Kamloops Blazers
86 points (42-22-2-0) 71 points (29-24-7-6)
2 games remaining 2 games remaining
Top scorer: Terik Parascak- 78 points (33G-45A) Top scorer: JP Hurlbert- 93 points (39G-54A)
Regular Season Series: Prince George leads 7-1-0-0
November 14, 2025- Kamloops 2, Prince George 3
December 12, 2025- Kamloops 4, Prince George 5 (SO)
December 13, 2025, Kamloops 1, Prince George 4
December 30, 2025- Prince George 3, Kamloops 5
January 16, 2026- Prince George 7, Kamloops 6 (OT)
January 31, 2026- Prince George 4, Kamloops 3 (OT)
February 13, 2026- Kamloops 2, Prince George 5
February 14, 2026- Prince George 3, Kamloops 2 (SO)
March 17, 2026- Kamloops 2, Prince George 3
X- (4) Kelowna Rockets X- (5) Spokane Chiefs
85 points (38-19-6-3) 71 points (35-29-1-0)
2 games remaining 3 games remaining
Top scorer: Tij Iginla- 89 points (41G-48A) Top scorer: Tyus Sparks- 63 points (28G-35A)
Regular Season Series: Kelowna leads 4-1-0-0
September 19, 2025- Spokane 8, Kelowna 2
November 15, 2025- Spokane 1, Kelowna 7
November 26, 2025- Kelowna 6, Spokane 1
November 29, 2025- Kelowna 4, Spokane 1
March 4, 2026- Spokane 2, Kelowna 5
Eastern Conference
XY- (1) Prince Albert Raiders (8) Red Deer Rebels
106 points (50-10-5-1) 58 points (26-34-4-2)
2 games remaining 2 Games remaining
Top scorer: Daxon Rudolph- 75 points (28G-47A) Top scorer: Beckett Hamilton- 60 points (24G-36A)
Regular Season Series: Series tied 2-2-0-0
October 4, 2025- Red Deer 1, Prince Albert 4
December 6, 2025- Prince Albert 7, Red Deer 3
March 3, 2026- Red Deer 4, Prince Albert 3
March 7, 2026- Prince Albert 1, Red Deer 3
XY- (2) Medicine Hat Tigers (7) Regina Pats
104 points (48-10-5-3) 59 points (25-32-7-2)
2 games remaining 2 games remaining
Top scorer: Markus Ruck- 102 points (20G-82A) Top scorer: Caden Brown- 60 points (28G-32A)
Regular Season Series: Medicine Hat leads 4-0-0-0
September 20, 2025- Regina 2, Medicine Hat 5
November 14, 2025- Medicine Hat 4, Regina 3 (OT)
March 3, 2026- Medicine Hat 11, Regina 2
March 10, 2026- Regina 0, Medicine Hat 6
X- (3) Edmonton Oil Kings X- (6) Saskatoon Blades
91 points (43-18-3-2) 75 points (34-25-5-2)
2 games remaining 2 games remaining
Top scorer: Lukas Sawchyn- 83 points (25G-58A) Top scorer: David Lewandowski- 65 points (17G-48A)
Regular Season Series: Edmonton leads 3-1-0-0
October 19, 2025- Edmonton 3, Saskatoon 4
November 30, 2025- Saskatoon 5, Edmonton 6
January 9, 2026- Edmonton 3, Saskatoon 1
January 25, 2026- Saskatoon 1, Edmonton 5
X- (4) Calgary Hitmen X- (5) Brandon Wheat Kings
83 points (37-20-8-1) 78 points (38-26-2-0)
2 games remaining 2 games remaining
Top scorer: Julien Maze- 78 points (38G-40A) Top scorer: Luke Mistelbacher- 85 points (41G-44A)
Regular Season Series: Calgary leads 2-1-1-0
November 2, 2025- Calgary 3, Brandon 1
December 19, 2025- Brandon 3, Calgary 2 (OT)
February 6, 2026- Calgary 5, Brandon 4
March 11, 2026- Brandon 6, Calgary 4
Western Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2026
- If WHL Playoffs Started Today: March 19 - Spokane Chiefs
- Preview: Americans vs Winterhawks - March 20, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
- Oil Kings Announce Dates of First Two Playoff Games - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Vees Single Game Playoff Tickets Now Available for Games 1 & 2 - Penticton Vees
- Rockets Face Vees in the Final Weekend of Regular Season Action - Kelowna Rockets
- Wenatchee Wild Sign Medernach to Scholarship & Development Agreement - Wenatchee Wild
- Petruic, Hayes, Jordan, University of Saskatchewan Huskies Look for Victory at University Cup - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Stroeder's First Career Hat-Trick Lifts Oil Kings over Hitmen - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Wheat Kings Fall in Season Series Finale with Saskatoon - Brandon Wheat Kings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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