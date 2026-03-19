If WHL Playoffs Started Today: March 19

Published on March 19, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Four playoff berths are still up for grabs with the 2026 WHL Playoffs just around the corner, but no matchups are confirmed. With under one week remaining in the regular season, we're previewing potential postseason matchups until the playoff picture is set. The 2025-26 regular season is set to wrap up on March 22, 2026. Follow the action by streaming every game for free on Victory+.

Western Conference

XYZ- (1) Everett Silvertips See Tiebreaker

115 points (56-7-2-1)

2 games remaining

Top scorer: Matias Vanhanen- 87 points (21G-66A)

(T8) Portland Winterhawks (T8) Victoria Royals

65 points (29-30-6-1) 65 points (28-29-6-3)

2 games remaining 2 games remaining

Top scorer: Alex Weiermair- 89 points (37G-52A) Top scorer: Roan Woodward- 55 points (32G-23A)

Regular Season Series: Victoria leads 3-1-0-0

October 26, 2025- Victoria 3, Portland 2

February 12, 2026- Victoria 5, Portland 4 (SO)

February 27, 2026- Portland 3, Victoria 2

February 28, 2026- Portland 3, Victoria 7

XY- (2) Penticton Vees (7) Seattle Thunderbirds

94 points (42-14-6-4) 66 points (28-27-6-4)

2 games remaining 3 games remaining

Top scorer: Jacob Kvasnicka- 84 points (35G-49A) Top scorer: Cameron Schmidt- 94 points (45G-49A)

Regular Season Series: Penticton leads 4-0-0-0

October 4, 2025- Seattle 4, Penticton 10

November 7, 2025- Seattle 2, Penticton 4

December 12, 2025- Penticton 5, Seattle 1

February 1, 2026- Penticton 5, Seattle 4

X- (3) Prince George Cougars X- (6) Kamloops Blazers

86 points (42-22-2-0) 71 points (29-24-7-6)

2 games remaining 2 games remaining

Top scorer: Terik Parascak- 78 points (33G-45A) Top scorer: JP Hurlbert- 93 points (39G-54A)

Regular Season Series: Prince George leads 7-1-0-0

November 14, 2025- Kamloops 2, Prince George 3

December 12, 2025- Kamloops 4, Prince George 5 (SO)

December 13, 2025, Kamloops 1, Prince George 4

December 30, 2025- Prince George 3, Kamloops 5

January 16, 2026- Prince George 7, Kamloops 6 (OT)

January 31, 2026- Prince George 4, Kamloops 3 (OT)

February 13, 2026- Kamloops 2, Prince George 5

February 14, 2026- Prince George 3, Kamloops 2 (SO)

March 17, 2026- Kamloops 2, Prince George 3

X- (4) Kelowna Rockets X- (5) Spokane Chiefs

85 points (38-19-6-3) 71 points (35-29-1-0)

2 games remaining 3 games remaining

Top scorer: Tij Iginla- 89 points (41G-48A) Top scorer: Tyus Sparks- 63 points (28G-35A)

Regular Season Series: Kelowna leads 4-1-0-0

September 19, 2025- Spokane 8, Kelowna 2

November 15, 2025- Spokane 1, Kelowna 7

November 26, 2025- Kelowna 6, Spokane 1

November 29, 2025- Kelowna 4, Spokane 1

March 4, 2026- Spokane 2, Kelowna 5

Eastern Conference

XY- (1) Prince Albert Raiders (8) Red Deer Rebels

106 points (50-10-5-1) 58 points (26-34-4-2)

2 games remaining 2 Games remaining

Top scorer: Daxon Rudolph- 75 points (28G-47A) Top scorer: Beckett Hamilton- 60 points (24G-36A)

Regular Season Series: Series tied 2-2-0-0

October 4, 2025- Red Deer 1, Prince Albert 4

December 6, 2025- Prince Albert 7, Red Deer 3

March 3, 2026- Red Deer 4, Prince Albert 3

March 7, 2026- Prince Albert 1, Red Deer 3

XY- (2) Medicine Hat Tigers (7) Regina Pats

104 points (48-10-5-3) 59 points (25-32-7-2)

2 games remaining 2 games remaining

Top scorer: Markus Ruck- 102 points (20G-82A) Top scorer: Caden Brown- 60 points (28G-32A)

Regular Season Series: Medicine Hat leads 4-0-0-0

September 20, 2025- Regina 2, Medicine Hat 5

November 14, 2025- Medicine Hat 4, Regina 3 (OT)

March 3, 2026- Medicine Hat 11, Regina 2

March 10, 2026- Regina 0, Medicine Hat 6

X- (3) Edmonton Oil Kings X- (6) Saskatoon Blades

91 points (43-18-3-2) 75 points (34-25-5-2)

2 games remaining 2 games remaining

Top scorer: Lukas Sawchyn- 83 points (25G-58A) Top scorer: David Lewandowski- 65 points (17G-48A)

Regular Season Series: Edmonton leads 3-1-0-0

October 19, 2025- Edmonton 3, Saskatoon 4

November 30, 2025- Saskatoon 5, Edmonton 6

January 9, 2026- Edmonton 3, Saskatoon 1

January 25, 2026- Saskatoon 1, Edmonton 5

X- (4) Calgary Hitmen X- (5) Brandon Wheat Kings

83 points (37-20-8-1) 78 points (38-26-2-0)

2 games remaining 2 games remaining

Top scorer: Julien Maze- 78 points (38G-40A) Top scorer: Luke Mistelbacher- 85 points (41G-44A)

Regular Season Series: Calgary leads 2-1-1-0

November 2, 2025- Calgary 3, Brandon 1

December 19, 2025- Brandon 3, Calgary 2 (OT)

February 6, 2026- Calgary 5, Brandon 4

March 11, 2026- Brandon 6, Calgary 4







Western Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2026

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