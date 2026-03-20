Oil Kings Recall Easton Doran
Published on March 19, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have recalled 2009-born forward Easton Doran.
Doran, out of Falher, Alta., spent this season with the Northern Alberta XTreme U18 Prep squad. In 23 games, he scored 11 goals and added 17 assists for 28 points. In six playoff games, Doran also added two goals and four assists.
The 16-year-old also joined the Grande Prairie Storm of the AJHL for five games where he had a goal and an assist.
Doran was originally drafted in the ninth-round, 182nd overall in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft by the Oil Kings.
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