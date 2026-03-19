Petruic, Hayes, Jordan, University of Saskatchewan Huskies Look for Victory at University Cup

Published on March 19, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







HALIFAX, NS. - Warriors alumni Chantz Petruic, Cole Jordan, Cade Hayes, and the University of Saskatchewan Huskies men's hockey team are looking to end their season with a USports University Cup title to match their Canada West title.

"We didn't finish exactly where we wanted to, ending the regular season," said Hayes. "We had a little bit of a chip on our shoulder coming into the playoffs... and really took that into the first round on home ice [against the University of Alberta]."

After handing the University of Alberta a first-round loss, the team advanced to the second round, where they swept the top-seeded University of British Columbia.

"It just shows what kind of a group we have," said Jordan. "Whether it's getting to play at home or having to go play [one of the] best teams in the country on the road, it really doesn't matter for our group... Everyone buys in every single day."

After winning the Canada West title last season, the Huskies came up short in their bid to win the University Cup, settling for bronze. This season, they will be the top seed as they look for redemption.

"We've got a lot of the same group [as last year's championship team]... To see that clock wind down with that group, it's such a special feeling," said Hayes. "When we got into the playoffs, we all believed in each other and trusted each other to get the job done... There was a belief in our room that we were going to get it done, and we did."

Petruic, Jordan, Hayes, and the Huskies open their University Cup journey this afternoon when they take on the host team, Saint Mary's Huskies. Catch all the action of the University Cup on CBC Gem.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2026

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