Ness, Semeniuk Enjoying Time with Individuals at Moose Jaw Diversified Services

Published on March 19, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - This season, Co-Humanitarians of the Year and billet brothers Ethan Semeniuk and Brady Ness have been spending time with individuals enrolled with Moose Jaw Diversified Services.

"It was amazing. Going there at the start of the year, you go and see how happy they are when we're there," said Ness. "It also makes our day as well [and] you learn a lot when you're there, and it's just an amazing experience."

Semeniuk said that most of their afternoons consisted of playing games, including pool and air hockey, helping out with various arts and crafts, or simply talking to the individuals.

"They're our biggest fans [and] to be able to spend time with them, get to know lots of them, and put a little more joy in their life, it was super fun," said Semeniuk. "The biggest impact it had [on me] is just seeing the genuine joy and happiness, it's really awesome to see and be a part of."

In the rush of the season, their afternoons spent at Diversified Services allowed both Semeniuk and Ness to spend a few hours away from the rink while making a difference in the community.

"You want to [be] a positive influence on their life, and I think we did that," said Ness. "It's a learning experience, every time I left, I left happy... Any time you get to leave and feel like you made a positive influence, it's just amazing."

The Warriors wrapped up their community schedule with a team visit to Diversified Services, which allowed Semeniuk and Ness to introduce their teammates and coaches to some of the team's biggest fans.

"It's one thing to hear about them going up there and giving their time, volunteering, doing it of their own free will," said Head Coach Mark O'Leary. It's another thing to see it and the impact that it has and the influence that it has. We talk so much about being a good person and the importance of that, and we saw it on full display there."

Moose Jaw Diversified Services provides vocational, recreational, educational, and social opportunities for community members experiencing disabilities. This includes a variety of services from job coaching, life skills training, volunteer opportunities, and socialization opportunities. Currently, they support over 100 individuals in the community on a daily basis.

Ness, Semeniuk, and the Warriors continue their fight to the playoffs tomorrow night as they take on the Swift Current Broncos. Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+. Take part in the Victory+ Battle of the Rinks competition for your chance to win $5000.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2026

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