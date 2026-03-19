Oil Kings Announce Dates of First Two Playoff Games
Published on March 19, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today the dates for the first two games of their first-round WHL playoff series.
An opponent is still to be determined based, but the Oil Kings will have home ice advantage for the first round.
Game 1: Friday, March 27 - 7 p.m.
Game 2: Sunday, March 29 - 2 p.m.
Tickets for both games will be on sale to the public at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 20 HERE.
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The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great seats starting at $20!
The Oil Kings are back on home ice on March 22 to cap off the regular season with the Team Awards Game.
Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!
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