Oil Kings Announce Dates of First Two Playoff Games

Published on March 19, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today the dates for the first two games of their first-round WHL playoff series.

An opponent is still to be determined based, but the Oil Kings will have home ice advantage for the first round.

Game 1: Friday, March 27 - 7 p.m.

Game 2: Sunday, March 29 - 2 p.m.

Tickets for both games will be on sale to the public at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 20 HERE.

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The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great seats starting at $20!

The Oil Kings are back on home ice on March 22 to cap off the regular season with the Team Awards Game.

Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!







Western Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2026

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