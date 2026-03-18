Oil Kings and Hitmen Meet Once Again

Published on March 18, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - Just three games remain in the Edmonton Oil Kings regular season schedule, including tonight as they host the Calgary Hitmen.

Heading into the game tonight, the Oil Kings are already locked into third place in the Eastern Conference, but they're still waiting on their first-round opponent. However, that could all be decided tonight, not in this game though as the Brandon Wheat Kings and Saskatoon Blades face-off tonight as well. A Brandon win would lock Saskatoon into the sixth seed, meaning a first round matchup with the Oil Kings.

As for the game at Rogers Place tonight, the Oil Kings are looking to get back into the win column after a 3-1 loss to the Hitmen on Sunday night where Parker Snell stopped 27 shots, and Miroslav Holinka scored his 37th goal of the season.

Edmonton and Calgary will still meet one more time after tonight, the final game of the year on Sunday. Edmonton is 1-5-0-0 against the Hitmen this year so far, scoring 15 goals and allowing 22 through six games. Jaxon Fuder leads the way offensively against Calgary with five points in nine games split between Red Deer and Edmonton this season.

Calgary is currently fourth in the WHL's Eastern Conference and are looking to lock up the fourth seed in the conference.

Puck drop from Rogers Place is at 7 p.m. tonight.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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