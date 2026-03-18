McFadden, Warriors Preparing for Tight Playoff Chase

Published on March 18, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - In the midst of a career year, the Warriors' leading scorer, Landen McFadden, says that his sophomore season has been about proving himself.

"Last year, being a guy that was in and out of the lineup, that was my motivation in the summer," said McFadden. "Coming in game one and not playing, it fueled my fire a bit more, [that] first game felt good."

McFadden's first game of the season was September 20, when the Warriors routed the Brandon Wheat Kings 9-7 in a valiant comeback victory. McFadden's first tally came before the three-minute mark of the opening period, and he didn't stop there. McFadden added another goal and three assists for the first five-point night of his career.

"I wanted to prove myself. I feel like I'm a guy who can put the puck in the back of the net, and I've proved ... this year [that I can] do that," said McFadden. "But, it starts with the guys around me in the room, helping me out and making me better every day."

By the end of October, McFadden had eclipsed his point total from his rookie season, and now, with two games remaining, he has more than tripled his production from last year. This run includes his first WHL hat trick, recorded on March 7th.

"It was pretty special. There wasn't a lot of time left in the third when I got the second [goal]," said McFadden. "I wasn't even thinking about it; it didn't cross my mind, but when I got it, there was definitely a big monkey coming off the back for sure."

The Warriors are in a tight race with the Regina Pats and Red Deer Rebels for the final two playoff spots in the Eastern Conference, and the last two games for the Warriors will be vital to the group's playoff dreams.

"From the start of the year, we had a saying called 'different dawgs' [in the room]," said McFadden. "We've shown this year that we're a different team than we were last year, and now we've got all the pieces; we've just got to put the pieces of the puzzle together and clinch a playoff spot."

McFadden and the Warriors are back in action on Friday night as they travel to Swift Current to take on the Broncos. Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+. Take part in the Victory+ Battle of the Rinks competition for your chance to win $5000.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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