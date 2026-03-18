Roberts, Zasada Added to Chiefs' Roster Ahead of Finale Weekend
Published on March 18, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have added defenseman Bryson Roberts and forward Caden Zasada to their roster ahead of regular season finale weekend.
Roberts, a 2009-born blueliner out of Maple Ridge, B.C., made his Western Hockey League debut with the Chiefs earlier this season on September 19 against the Kelowna Rockets. He logged his first WHL point with a goal on December 14 against the Vancouver Giants.
Roberts largely spent this season at Delta Hockey Academy U18 Prep (CSSHL U18), where he stacked up 26 points on eight goals and 18 assists over 28 games. He added another trio of assists in four playoff games.
Zasada, a 2009-born winger from Cottage Grove, Minnesota, played three pre-season games with the Chiefs this year and notched an assist against the Portland Winterhawks on September 6. Zasada signed with Spokane after 2025's training camp.
Zasada had 35 points (11G-24A) in 27 games with Hill-Murray School (USHS-MN) this season.
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