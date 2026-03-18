Grey Cup and Trevor Harris Coming to Swift Current for Broncos Fan Appreciation Night

Published on March 18, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Grey Cup and Trevor Harris Coming to Swift Current for Broncos Fan Appreciation Night Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are proud to announce that the Saskatchewan Roughriders Grey Cup Community Tour will make a stop in Swift Current as part of the team's Fan Appreciation Night this Friday, March 20 at InnovationPlex.

The Grey Cup Community Tour is a province-wide celebration held throughout February and March, giving fans across Saskatchewan the opportunity to see the Grey Cup in person, take photos, and celebrate the 2025 Grey Cup Championship together.

Doors at the InnovationPlex will open early at 5:00 p.m., allowing fans the chance to take photos with the Grey Cup prior to puck drop. A valid game ticket is required for entry. Grey Cup MVP Trevor Harris will also be in attendance for the game.

As part of the celebration, the Broncos will also be wearing special Saskatchewan Roughriders-themed jerseys.

Fan Appreciation Night will feature a full slate of activities, including live pre-game music from Evan Baxter in the lobby, as well as post-game autograph opportunities with Broncos players. Fans can also take advantage of Hockey Happy Hour from 5:00-7:00 p.m., featuring food and drink specials, along with $10 Fish & Chips available while supplies last.

In addition, the evening will include a Canadian Tire 50/50 draw with a guaranteed jackpot of $1,000, along with a special Early Bird prize valued at $500.

Tickets for the game are available at The Stable or online at scbroncos.com.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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